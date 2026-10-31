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Thunder Discover Telling Chet Holmgren Injury Amid Injury Woes

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Chet Holmgren
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The Oklahoma City Thunder discovered a small patellar tendon tear in the right knee of center Chet Holmgren, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have faced a season’s worth of injuries just five games into 2026-27. On Friday night, things got worse. Specifically, with All-Defensive center Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren, 24, developed what was labeled “mild discomfort” in his right knee after the Thunder’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 25, according to Slam’s Nick Crain.

The injury led the Thunder to run further tests on the center’s knee. Specialists then found a small patellar tendon tear in Holmgren’s right knee, resulting in undergoing a procedure to address the issue.

“The treatment was successful and Holmgren is expected to make a full recovery and return to play in 8-to-10 weeks,” Crain added in his report.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Thunder Discover Telling Chet Holmgren Injury Amid Injury Woes

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