Kevin Durant Makes Bold Claim About Russell Westbrook’s Potential NBA Return

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were longtime partners during the first half of their careers with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook is now out of the league, having officially retired two months ago. However, there were some rumors of him potentially returning to the NBA soon, which Durant may have unknowingly fueled during his media availability at the Houston Rockets‘ NBA China Games 2026 with the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant said he thought Westbrook still had about five to six years left in him in basketball, considering his physical condition and shape.

“I was a little sad because I still thought Russ had five or six more years left. He’s an athletic body that can still impact the game positively,” Durant said.

But, Durant added that some people just have to step back from the game and focus on other things.

“But sometimes people at that point where they just want to step away and do something different,” Durant said. “So congrats to him on an iconic career. I know the next phase of his life, he’s going to put the same amount of work into just like he did in basketball.”

Rumors On Russell Westbrook’s NBA Return

Rumors regarding Westbrook’s return to the NBA sparked shortly after his sudden retirement in August, primarily driven by comments from former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph. Speaking on the Out the Mud podcast, Randolph revealed he had spoken with Westbrook’s brother, Raynard, hinting that the 37-year-old guard “might be back” because he still has plenty left in the tank.

Randolph floated the Miami Heat as an ideal landing spot where the triple-double leader Westbrook could impact a playoff contender. Westbrook initially chose to walk away from the game after balking at diminished bench roles offered by the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

Last season, Westbrook played solidly as a veteran with the Kings, averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game in 64 games.

Westbrook himself has not made any official public moves to reverse his decision as of yet.

Kevin Durant’s Heartfelt Post After Russell Westbrook’s Retirement

Shortly after Westbrook’s retirement, Durant penned a heartfelt post, recognizing their long years together in OKC.

“I remember asking assistant coach Mo Cheeks, what’s harder to do? Workout after practice or before?? I only asked cuz by time I would get to the gym, Russ was already done in the morning and I usually got mine in after practice. Mo like, “coming in before practice is probably harder”…since then, it’s been my routine….a lot of people looked at the emotions on the court and thought Russ was loud, nah to me, he was quiet and methodical. He lead by example and once the lights were bright, he let everything out and experienced pure freedom. It was inspiring as his teammate and everywhere I went, I seen it inspire people from all walks of life, crazy thing is, he didn’t say much, he just showed up. For 18 years. This basketball life is sacred to us as professionals, what we put into that court means everything. Some of us wish we could go back and do things with a little more intent and some can just wipe their hands and be satisfied with the time spent. Who u gonna be? We know what zero was on…keep inspiring in the next phase of life champ. I don’t care what happens, can’t erase what it was…The first YNs, finals run in our early 20s, all star games, seeing each other get injured and bounce back, the bus rides, plane rides, card games, jokes and arguments, the whole thing, memorable!! …to the whole Westbrook family, Nina, the kids, mama Westbrook, big Russ, Ray, Donnell, everybody from luezinger high and ucla and many more that I’m forgettin, much love and Congratulations on a iconic career.”

Durant and Westbrook played together with the Thunder for eight season but never won an NBA title.