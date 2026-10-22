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Oklahoma City Thunder Reveal Injury Report for Oct. 22 Denver Nuggets Matchup

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Ajay Mitchell #25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2, Jalen Williams #8, and Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder look on from the bench during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action on Thursday for their second game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Thunder will host the Denver Nuggets for their home opener following Tuesday’s dominant 116-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company will look to continue their dominance against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Thunder won last season’s regular season series, 3-1.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report vs. Thunder

Otega Oweh
GettyOtega Oweh #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at BOK Center on October 6, 2026 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s injury report, they would be without three players for Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Otega Oweh, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic have been ruled out for the second straight game to start of the season.

Oweh is expected to be out for the entire season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon in the preseason. He is the latest Thunder rookie to endure a season-ending injury before making his official NBA debut.

Sorber has not played in the NBA since getting drafted 15th overall by the Thunder last year. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee before training camp.

The 20-year-old big man has no timetable for a return since he underwent arthroscopic surgery in his right knee last July. He is considered week-to-week, as per CBS Sports.

Nikola Topic of the Oklahoma City Thunder
GettyNikola Topic #44 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court during the first half Milwaukee Bucks at Paycom Center on February 12, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Topic, on the other hand, can’t seem to get healthy. He also missed his entire rookie season during the Thunder’s championship campaign after a torn ACL in his left knee.

Just when it looked like he was ready last season, Topic was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He underwent treatment before finally making his NBA debut on February 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Topic’s latest setback is a back injury. He underwent lumbar microdiscectomy in July. He doesn’t have a clear timetable for his return.

Thunder Coming Off Win vs. Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
GettyShai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center on October 20, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

The Oklahoma City Thunder got their revenge on the San Antonio Spurs on opening night. They dominated from start to finish to earn a 116-104 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 32 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks on 13-for-27 shooting.

Jared McCain scored 20 points off the bench, while Chet Holmgren added 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks.

The Thunder defense limited Victor Wembanyama to just 12 points on 1-for-13 shooting. Their next task is slowing down Nikola Jokic.

The Thunder vs. Nuggets game is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. EST tip-off.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Oklahoma City Thunder Reveal Injury Report for Oct. 22 Denver Nuggets Matchup

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