Oklahoma City Thunder Reveal Injury Report for Oct. 22 Denver Nuggets Matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action on Thursday for their second game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Thunder will host the Denver Nuggets for their home opener following Tuesday’s dominant 116-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company will look to continue their dominance against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Thunder won last season’s regular season series, 3-1.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report vs. Thunder

According to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s injury report, they would be without three players for Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Otega Oweh, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic have been ruled out for the second straight game to start of the season.

Oweh is expected to be out for the entire season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon in the preseason. He is the latest Thunder rookie to endure a season-ending injury before making his official NBA debut.

Sorber has not played in the NBA since getting drafted 15th overall by the Thunder last year. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee before training camp.

The 20-year-old big man has no timetable for a return since he underwent arthroscopic surgery in his right knee last July. He is considered week-to-week, as per CBS Sports.

Topic, on the other hand, can’t seem to get healthy. He also missed his entire rookie season during the Thunder’s championship campaign after a torn ACL in his left knee.

Just when it looked like he was ready last season, Topic was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He underwent treatment before finally making his NBA debut on February 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Topic’s latest setback is a back injury. He underwent lumbar microdiscectomy in July. He doesn’t have a clear timetable for his return.

Thunder Coming Off Win vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder got their revenge on the San Antonio Spurs on opening night. They dominated from start to finish to earn a 116-104 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 32 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks on 13-for-27 shooting.

Jared McCain scored 20 points off the bench, while Chet Holmgren added 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks.

The Thunder defense limited Victor Wembanyama to just 12 points on 1-for-13 shooting. Their next task is slowing down Nikola Jokic.

The Thunder vs. Nuggets game is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. EST tip-off.