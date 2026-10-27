Jalen Williams Breaks Silence With Classy Post After Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2026–27 NBA season looking to build on their championship success. Expectations remained high as the team aimed to compete for another title. However, the opening stretch has brought unexpected challenges that could affect Oklahoma City’s plans.

The Thunder have relied on their depth and team chemistry during their recent success. Their ability to keep competing through difficult stretches will be important as the season continues. The team’s early schedule has now put its roster to a major test.

With key players facing extended absences, Oklahoma City must prepare for a tough stretch. The franchise will also wait for updates as its injured players begin to recover.

Jalen Williams Sends Message to Cason Wallace After Thunder Tribute

After the Thunder displayed a giant No. 8 atop downtown Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower, injured Jalen Williams posted a short social media message on X supporting teammate Cason Wallace.

“Throw a 22 on der too,” Williams replied to the X post.

The message referred to Wallace, injured in Sunday’s game against the Clippers. Williams acknowledged his teammate as both prepare for surgery and potentially lengthy absences.

The Thunder honored the giant No. 8 by displaying his jersey after his frightening injury.

The forward was stretchered off the court Sunday after landing awkwardly on a layup attempt. He gave fans two thumbs up as they took him off the floor.

Wallace had also left the game after injuring his left shoulder. His setback added to Oklahoma City’s concerns during an already difficult opening stretch.

Williams’ post showed that his attention extended beyond his own recovery. Rather than focusing only on the tribute, he also asked for recognition for Wallace.

Both players are expected to miss significant time. However, their recovery timelines remain uncertain, and more updates are expected after their surgeries.

The Thunder must manage two key absences. Williams’ message showed teammates’ support as they face a difficult recovery.

Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace Face Lengthy Absences After Injuries

Oklahoma City confirmed Williams dislocated his left ankle and fractured his fibula, while Wallace tore his left shoulder labrum. Both will have surgery and miss several months, possibly most or all of the season, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

With under two minutes left against the Clippers, Williams injured his left foot and ankle after landing awkwardly from a layup. Medical staff treated him before he was stretchered off the court.

Wallace’s injury occurred earlier in the game. He ran into a screen set by Isaiah Jackson, grabbed his shoulder, and left the court.

The setbacks are especially difficult for Williams after an injury-plagued 2025–26 campaign. Wrist and hamstring issues sidelined him for significant time, and a hamstring injury forced him out of Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams described himself as being in the healthiest condition he’d been in in years before the new season. His latest injury therefore represents another setback as he looks to return to full fitness.

Wallace’s absence will also affect the Thunder’s rotation. Oklahoma City will need contributions from its remaining players while both teammates recover.

General manager Sam Presti said the players’ recovery timelines would become clearer after surgery. Until then, the Thunder must prepare for an extended period without two important contributors.

Williams’ message underscored the bond between the injured teammates. Both face rehab as Oklahoma City awaits medical updates and tries to maintain momentum.