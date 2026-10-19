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OKC Thunder’s Sam Presti Under Fire Quickly Following Latest $139 Million Move

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Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 19: Ajay Mitchell #25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2, Cason Wallace #22, and Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after a made basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on April 19, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made another major financial commitment, and general manager Sam Presti’s latest decision is already generating mixed reactions across the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Oklahoma City agreed to a five-year, $139 million contract extension with guard Cason Wallace on Sunday, October 18. The agreement keeps the 22-year-old defensive standout with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Some fans see the extension as another brilliant move by Presti, while others question whether Wallace has done enough offensively to justify nearly $28 million annually.

The criticism is understandable at first glance. However, judging this deal strictly by Wallace’s scoring numbers overlooks much of what makes him valuable.

Thunder’s $139 Million Decision Draws Mixed Reactions

Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season. Those statistics are hardly what most fans associate with a contract approaching $140 million. But there is a whole lot of box-score watching happening in this conversation.

Wallace led the NBA with 150 steals last season, earned All-Defensive Second Team honors and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting. His ability to disrupt opposing guards, defend multiple positions and contribute without dominating offensive possessions makes him an ideal fit alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The strongest argument against the extension isn’t necessarily Wallace’s scoring average. It’s Oklahoma City’s increasingly expensive roster. With Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren already commanding significant financial commitments, another substantial contract creates legitimate questions about the Thunder’s long-term flexibility.

Indiana Pacers v Oklahoma City Thunder
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 13: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder slaps hands with Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder after a play during the second half of a preseason game against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center on October 13, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

That concern deserves consideration, especially under the NBA’s restrictive salary-cap rules. Still, championship-caliber teams eventually have to pay the players responsible for their success.

Sam Presti Is Betting on Cason Wallace’s Future

Presti’s decision becomes even more understandable when considering Oklahoma City’s offseason moves. The Thunder traded veteran defender Lu Dort, clearing the way for Wallace to assume greater responsibility. Presti previously described that decision as a sign of the organization’s confidence in Wallace’s future.

Now, Oklahoma City has backed that confidence with a major financial commitment. Wallace is only 22, already among the NBA’s most disruptive perimeter defenders and positioned for an expanded offensive role.

There is no guarantee his scoring develops enough to silence every critic. However, the Thunder aren’t simply paying for what Wallace accomplished last season. They’re investing in the player they believe he can become.

Presti has repeatedly demonstrated an understanding of how complementary talent fits around Oklahoma City’s stars. The Wallace extension carries financial risk, but allowing an elite young defender to become significantly more expensive could have presented another problem.

Betting against Presti has rarely been a comfortable position. And this latest decision looks considerably wiser when evaluated through the Thunder’s championship ambitions rather than one player’s scoring average.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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OKC Thunder’s Sam Presti Under Fire Quickly Following Latest $139 Million Move

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