Thunder Sign Former First-Round Pick After Abrupt Ochai Agbaji Reversal

The Oklahoma City Thunder have found another potential answer to their growing injury crisis, although it wasn’t the one they initially planned.

Days after backing away from a deal with Ochai Agbaji, Oklahoma City is turning to former first-round pick Dalen Terry to reinforce its depleted roster.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Thunder are signing Terry, a 24-year-old guard-forward who spent training camp with the Golden State Warriors.

The move follows a devastating stretch of injuries that has left Oklahoma City without three key players for extended periods.

Thunder Turn to Dalen Terry After Ochai Agbaji Reversal

Oklahoma City’s search for reinforcements took an unexpected turn over the weekend.

The Thunder initially planned to sign Agbaji on Friday, filling their 15th and final standard roster spot.

However, those plans changed less than 24 hours later.

On Saturday, Charania reported that Oklahoma City would no longer sign Agbaji after learning the severity of Chet Holmgren’s knee injury.

The team instead decided to reevaluate how best to use its remaining roster opening.

Terry has now emerged as its choice.

The 6-foot-7 wing was selected 18th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2022 NBA Draft after two seasons at Arizona.

He spent most of his first four NBA seasons with Chicago before finishing the 2025-26 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Across 48 games last season, Terry averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

He joined Golden State on a training camp contract in August but failed to secure an opening-night roster spot.

The Warriors waived him Oct. 17 despite a productive preseason.

Terry averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in five appearances.

Thunder Dealing With Devastating Injury Crisis

Oklahoma City’s latest move comes as injuries threaten to derail its pursuit of another championship.

Holmgren underwent treatment for a small tear in his right patellar tendon and is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.

His absence compounds the losses of Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.

Williams underwent surgery to repair a fractured left fibula and dislocated ankle after suffering the injuries against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 25.

Wallace underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Both players face lengthy recoveries, with Oklahoma City planning to reevaluate them before the end of the regular season.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso has also been sidelined by an ankle injury.

The absences have forced coach Mark Daigneault to make significant changes to his rotation.

What Dalen Terry Brings to Oklahoma City

Terry won’t replace the offensive production of Williams or Holmgren.

However, his size, defensive energy and versatility could help the Thunder navigate their depleted rotation.

The former Arizona standout can defend multiple perimeter positions and contribute as a secondary playmaker.

His inconsistent outside shooting remains a concern, particularly for a team missing several established offensive contributors.

Still, Terry offers Oklahoma City another healthy option capable of competing for rotation minutes.

His skill set fits a Thunder system built around defensive pressure, ball movement and positional versatility.

Oklahoma City captured the 2025 NBA championship before falling to San Antonio in the 2026 Western Conference finals.

Now, general manager Sam Presti must navigate another significant challenge as the Thunder attempt to return to championship contention.

For Terry, the opportunity offers a fresh start after failing to secure a roster spot with Golden State.

Whether he can carve out a lasting role remains to be seen, but Oklahoma City’s mounting injuries could give him an immediate chance to prove himself.