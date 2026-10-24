Thunder’s Fast Start Has a ‘Secret’ That Draymond Green Just Revealed

The Oklahoma City Thunder looked like a team carrying something extra into their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. Draymond Green believes he knows what it was. In his assessment, Oklahoma City brought months of frustration onto the floor against the opponent it had been waiting to face.

Green pointed to the Thunder’s previous playoff exit and the offseason conversation surrounding them. He described a group motivated by how its season ended and what people had said afterward. To him, the intensity was unmistakable.

“What I saw in the [Thunder season opener] was, they came out p**sed off,” Green said. “They had lost the conference finals year before, Game 7. And they were pissed off.”

Draymond Green Points to Thunder’s Offseason Motivation

Green’s explanation gives Thunder fans an interesting way to view the opening performance. There is a difference between being excited to begin a season and arriving with a specific opponent occupying your thoughts. He clearly believed Oklahoma City fell into the second category.

“They been listening all summer to people be like, ‘Oh, they ain’t OKC no more,’” Green said. “So they were really upset. It showed.”

That is Green’s interpretation of the Thunder’s mindset, rather than proof of what every player carried into the game. Still, the broader idea makes sense. A painful ending can become useful motivation when a talented team gets another opportunity together.

For Oklahoma City, the challenge is making that energy sustainable. Being angry at San Antonio can help sharpen an opening-night approach. Maintaining that attention against less emotionally significant opponents is what would make it meaningful over a full season.

SGA’s ‘Game 8’ Remark Stood Out to Green

Green also referenced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while explaining why the matchup seemed personal. He connected the opener to the unfinished feelings surrounding the previous playoff series. His description suggested Oklahoma City approached the meeting with considerably more urgency than a routine October game.

“SGA even said this is like Game 8 of the series,” Green said. “They were locked in. They were ready. They been waiting on that team.”

No regular-season victory can change a playoff result. However, a team can use that disappointment to establish better habits and a sharper competitive standard. That is the encouraging possibility inside Green’s assessment.

Thunder fans should appreciate the response while keeping the calendar in perspective. Opening-night emotion only becomes an advantage if it carries forward. Green saw the fuel; Oklahoma City now has to show how far it can take them.

The Thunder did not stop with San Antonio, either. They turned around and beat the Denver Nuggets 96-84 on a night when Gilgeous-Alexander scored just 17 points. Jalen Williams supplied 21 points, while Chet Holmgren grabbed 17 rebounds to go with his 12 points. That is what should excite Thunder fans: OKC followed an emotional opener by finding another way to beat a dangerous opponent, even without its best scorer taking over.