Thunder Set to Honor Franchise Legend Russell Westbrook This Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder and point guard Russell Westbrook share a special bond.

Westbrook spent 11 seasons with the Thunder, winning a Most Valuable Player in 2017 in the process. Outside of this, the legendary point guard held down the franchise culture and became an icon to the city through numerous challenges.

The NBA’s all-time triple-double leader spent time with six teams following his time with the Thunder. This came to an end when the 37-year-old retired on August 12.

The conversation shift came quickly, with many wondering when the Thunder would honor their franchise icon. This question found an answer on Monday afternoon.

Thunder Honoring Westbrook Later in 2026-27 Season

Shams Charania (ESPN) reports that the Thunder will retire Westbrook’s no. 0 jersey on February 7 against the New York Knicks.

This is the proper way to honor the California native. Decisively retiring what is perhaps the most iconic jersey number in the history of the franchise is doing right by the player and fans alike.

It will also give fans a reason to show excitement in a season that has otherwise been challenging. At the moment, the Thunder are without Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso. These absences severely limit the ceiling of the 2026-27 squad. Having Westbrook attend a game shines light on a season that has been quite dark.

What to Expect From Jersey Retirement Night

There’s a strong chance that Holmgren returns by this point. This gives Oklahoma City a stronger chance to compete with the Knicks if it actually comes to be.

As far as the ceremony goes, expect Westbrook to give a passionate speech at halftime. This will elicit a wide range of emotions for both player and fans, although the celebration will be overwhelmingly positive.

Expect the Thunder fanbase to embrace this moment and for the team to rally around it.