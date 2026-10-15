Thunder’s Jared McCain Is Creating an Unexpected Problem for Mark Daigneault

The Oklahoma City Thunder might have another emerging star on their hands, but Jared McCain’s impressive preseason performances are creating an interesting dilemma for head coach Mark Daigneault.

McCain delivered another statement Tuesday night, scoring 20 points and knocking down six 3-pointers in just 19 minutes during Oklahoma City’s 114-112 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. His offensive production continues to make a compelling case for a larger role.

For most NBA teams, finding another talented scorer would be an easy problem to solve. However, Oklahoma City’s roster is already overflowing with talent, particularly in a backcourt featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell.

The question is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: How does Daigneault keep McCain off the floor if he continues playing like this?

Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Recognizes Jared McCain’s Unique Ability

Following Tuesday’s victory, Daigneault offered a fascinating assessment of what separates McCain from other offensive players.

“There’s an electricity to him when he’s got the ball,” Daigneault said. “He’s always a threat. He’s always live, to his credit.”

Daigneault also explained that McCain’s aggressiveness can completely change how opposing defenses approach a possession.

“He kind of gets the defense really frantic and edgy when the ball is in his hands,” Daigneault said. “He can change the tempo of the game almost mid-possession.”

That ability could become an important weapon for Oklahoma City, particularly when Gilgeous-Alexander needs a breather. McCain doesn’t need an offense built around him to create scoring opportunities. His quick release, confidence and willingness to attack allow him to generate pressure almost immediately.

That presents Daigneault with an interesting challenge. Wallace brings tremendous defensive value, while Mitchell has already demonstrated his ability to contribute within Oklahoma City’s system.

Neither deserves to lose opportunities simply because McCain enjoyed an impressive preseason performance. However, ignoring the offensive dimension McCain provides would be equally difficult to justify.

The Thunder have spent years building a roster capable of overwhelming opponents with depth, versatility and relentless defensive pressure. McCain potentially adds another dimension to that formula.

Rather than forcing him into the starting lineup, Oklahoma City should prioritize finding consistent stretches where McCain can attack opposing second units. His ability to change the tempo could become especially valuable when the offense grows stagnant.

Daigneault has earned a reputation for maximizing his roster, but McCain’s emergence could make those rotation decisions considerably more complicated. Fortunately for Oklahoma City, having too many deserving players is exactly the kind of problem championship contenders should welcome. Shoutout to Sam Presti.