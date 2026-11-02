Thunder Fans Hear Kevin Durant Reveal ‘Crazy’ Detail About Team’s Early Years

The Oklahoma City Thunder built their early identity around a young group learning the NBA together. Kevin Durant remembers that connection extending beyond practices, games and the locker room. Sometimes, it meant walking through an unfamiliar city’s mall with several teammates, all wearing Thunder gear.

Speaking with ESPN, Durant shared a memory that gives fans a glimpse into those formative years. Before Oklahoma City became an established contender, its players were developing relationships while representing a franchise still finding its place. His recollection captures how naturally those experiences overlapped.

Kevin Durant Recalls Thunder’s Unusual Road-Trip Routine

“I can remember early on, our first few years, every time we went on a road trip, we would land and six or seven of us would go through to the mall in every city together, it’s crazy to think about it, with Oklahoma City Thunder sweats on,” Durant said.

It is an amusing image: a collection of NBA players arriving together in matching team clothing for an ordinary shopping trip. Durant’s reflection suggests those outings represented more than something to do between basketball obligations. They were part of how the group experienced its new circumstances together.

“But we moved as a unit, and people understood that about us,” Durant said. “We were young and energetic. And that matched the franchise in Oklahoma City itself.”

That last observation gives the story its meaning. Durant saw a connection between the personalities inside the locker room and the organization developing around them. Players and franchise were growing simultaneously, with neither arriving as a finished product.

Oklahoma City’s Welcome Stayed With Durant

Durant also recalled the enthusiasm surrounding the team’s arrival in 2008. He described a rebuilding group receiving support that did not depend on already being great. For Thunder fans, that recognition speaks to the investment they made before winning became familiar.

“With open arms. The excitement, the energy level was high,” Durant said. “We weren’t a great team. We were a young team in rebuilding mode. But you wouldn’t have thought that from listening and hearing the fans around the city once we got there.” “You could tell that region was waiting for a professional team to come,” Durant continued. “And I felt right at home early.”

Together, those memories explain why the early Thunder remain meaningful beyond their results. The players were building friendships while the community embraced an identity it could share with them. That relationship gave ordinary moments, including matching sweats at a road-trip mall, a place in the franchise’s history.

Fans can hold different feelings about Durant’s career while appreciating this account. His story offers a specific reminder of the togetherness he remembers. Before the milestones, there was a young team learning its way together.