Thunder’s Sam Presti Reveals 2 Words That Sealed Russell Westbrook’s Fate Despite Awful Audition

The Oklahoma City Thunder have built their identity around identifying talent, developing people and trusting evaluations that do not always match outside expectations. Sam Presti’s account of drafting Russell Westbrook brings those principles together. Before Westbrook became a franchise cornerstone, Presti needed to know whether the young guard could withstand the pressure accompanying an unconventional decision.

The memorable part is that Westbrook did not secure Presti’s confidence with a flawless workout. According to Presti’s recollection, the final audition went poorly. What mattered most came afterward, when a conversation about criticism produced a two-word answer.

Sam Presti Had Trouble Getting Russell Westbrook in the Gym

“Russ was not projected to go all that high in the draft, and I had a hard time convincing his agents that we were seriously considering him with the fourth pick,” Presti said. “They agreed to send him to us for a warmup workout before he went and started his real workout gauntlet. We took what we could get, but 15 minutes into the workout, Russ twisted his ankle. So we spent the next three weeks trying to get him to return.”

That sequence makes the eventual selection more interesting. Presti’s interest was serious enough to survive an interrupted workout and weeks of difficulty arranging another meeting. He was pursuing something his evaluation had already identified, rather than waiting for a convenient opportunity.

Eventually, according to his account, Westbrook’s representatives offered another chance if Presti traveled to Los Angeles. Presti went because the meeting mattered beyond another look at shooting or athleticism. He wanted to speak with the person who would have to live with the decision.

“I was 90% sure we were going to take him,” Presti said. “But I also knew if we did, there would be an avalanche of criticism on the team and unreal pressure on Russell. The pundits had planted their flags, so they would be rooting hard against Russ to salvage their own expectations.”

That last statement reflects Presti’s assessment of the anticipated reaction. It does not establish that every analyst wanted Westbrook to fail. However, it explains why Presti considered emotional readiness part of the evaluation. He also teased that it’s telling based on the way Westbrook’s career turned out. Sure enough, the pundits did indeed plant their flags against Westbrook.

An Awful Workout Did Not Change What Presti Saw

The Los Angeles session hardly supplied an easy justification for selecting Westbrook. Presti recalled an exhausted prospect struggling through the workout, including missing a dunk and landing on his back. Yet the general manager remained focused on the conversation he had traveled to have.

For Thunder fans, that is the valuable distinction. One workout offers information, but it cannot represent every part of a player’s potential. Presti had to decide how much weight an exhausted performance deserved against everything else he believed about Westbrook.

Afterward, Presti explained the pressure that could follow being drafted fourth overall. His message concerned the criticism, obstacles and expectations Westbrook would need to navigate. Following a pause, Westbrook answered simply: “I’m ready.”

Those words did not create the basketball evaluation from nothing. Presti had already said he was overwhelmingly inclined to select him. They helped answer the remaining question about whether Westbrook understood and accepted what might accompany that opportunity.

What This Story Reveals About Presti’s Leadership

The underrated aspect of this account is Presti’s willingness to consider his responsibility after making the pick. He anticipated that criticism directed at the organization would also land on a young player. Rather than avoiding that possibility, he confronted it honestly with Westbrook.

There is value in that approach beyond draft-night confidence. Recognizing talent requires scouting judgment; helping someone carry expectations requires communication and support. Presti’s account shows him thinking about both before committing to the selection.

The franchise was still in Seattle when it drafted Westbrook fourth overall in 2008, before relocating to Oklahoma City. Westbrook later helped the Thunder reach the 2012 NBA Finals and won the 2017 MVP award. Those milestones give this conversation its historical weight.

For Oklahoma City, the lesson extends beyond trusting a bold pick. Presti wanted to understand the person receiving that opportunity. Westbrook’s answer gave him confidence that the young guard was prepared to meet it head-on, regardless of how difficult the beginning might become.