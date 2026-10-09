Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Blunt Response to Donald Trump’s Controversial Decision

The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the NBA’s most recognizable stars, but his latest comments have little to do with basketball. The Canadian superstar recently addressed a topic involving President Donald Trump, offering a brief response while making it clear he had no interest in expanding on the political discussion.

During an interview with TIME, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about Trump’s effort to promote the name “Lake America” in place of Lake Ontario. The subject emerged amid broader tensions between the United States and Canada over trade policies and tariffs.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, however, the answer was straightforward.

“It’s obviously Lake Ontario to me,” Gilgeous-Alexander told TIME. “I don’t have nothing more to say beyond that.”

The response was short, but it provided a clear indication of the name the Thunder star continues to recognize.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Addresses Donald Trump’s Lake America Controversy

Gilgeous-Alexander’s comments came during a period when trade disputes between the United States and Canada were receiving considerable attention. Trump’s position on the lake’s name became another subject of discussion amid those tensions.

The Thunder guard did not offer an extended opinion on tariffs, international relations or the president’s broader policies. Instead, he answered the specific question about Lake Ontario before declining to elaborate.

That distinction matters because Gilgeous-Alexander has generally attracted attention for his basketball accomplishments rather than his views on political issues.

As one of Canada’s most prominent professional athletes, Gilgeous-Alexander occupies an interesting position whenever discussions involving the two countries enter the sports world. He represents Oklahoma City in the NBA while maintaining strong ties to his Canadian background.

His response also illustrates how athletes can become part of conversations extending well beyond their respective sports, even when they choose to keep their remarks limited.

For Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander remains central to the Thunder’s championship ambitions. His emergence as an MVP-caliber player has elevated both his individual profile and the franchise’s standing across the league.

That increased visibility naturally brings more attention to his interviews, including questions unrelated to what happens on the basketball court.

In this instance, Gilgeous-Alexander did not attempt to turn the discussion into a broader political statement. He simply identified the name he uses for the lake and left the subject there.

With the Thunder preparing for another NBA season, his basketball responsibilities remain the primary focus. His brief exchange with TIME nevertheless demonstrates how the league’s biggest stars can find themselves answering questions about international developments far removed from the game.