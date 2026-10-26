Thunder Trade for 2 Players Who Injured Jalen Williams Suggested by ESPN

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s season changed in a major way on Sunday night.

Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace both sustained injuries that will keep them out for most, or potentially all, of the rest of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Thunder will still be championship contenders. They’ll just have less depth, less firepower and less proven contributors.

That’s where the idea of a trade will come in sooner rather than later.

OKC is reeling on Monday after learning how bad the injuries were to both Williams and Wallace. It may take a little time for that to sink in.

Once it does, the Thunder don’t have time to waste. They’ve got to make sure their roster is in the best shape it can be. They can’t overwork players in the short term just because others are out. They’ve got to keep the rest of their core healthy.

And so yeah, a trade or two might be in order. The Thunder might be able to get a “disabled player exception” to help their cap situation after the injuries. That sets them up to pursue a veteran contract.

In the greatest bit of irony, two players that would fit their roster are the two guys who were involved in Williams’ injury.

Thunder Trade Targets to Replace Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace

One team has players that would work at both those spots on the Thunder roster, and it’s the Los Angeles Clippers.

It’s the duo of Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. — the same two players who sandwiched Williams on his drive to the basket that led to a dislocated ankle and fractured leg.

Would OKC welcome those guys aboard? It’s hard to say for sure. Jones wasn’t really in the wrong, while Dunn was pushing the line a little bit.

But if they can help the Thunder win, maybe they’d still fit.

“Ironically, the most fitting trade targets for Oklahoma City might be the two defenders who were involved in the collision that ended Williams’ season: Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote on Monday night. “Both Clippers players are in the final seasons of their contracts, and LA needs draft picks more than their contributions to a losing cause in 2026-27. They’re also excellent defenders, albeit with similar offensive question marks to Herb Jones.”

Other Options

Herb Jones, mentioned just above, is on the Pelicans and is a solid, defensive-minded wing.

In general, the players the Thunder could get would be more like Jones — there aren’t a ton of offensive dynamos in the price range OKC could afford.

Kram also mentions the Wizards’ Justin Champagnie, the Warriors’ De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, and the Bucks‘ Jaime Jaquez Jr.

None will fully replace Williams and Wallace, but they’re options.