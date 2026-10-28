Where is Russell Westbrook? Thunder Return Trends for OKC Legend

The Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase is spending a lot of time thinking about Russell Westbrook.

The OKC legend isn’t on the Thunder roster right now, but the Thunder roster is being decimated by injuries. Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are both out long-term. Alex Caruso is hurt. Even Ajay Mitchell is dinged up.

Oklahoma City entered the season with great depth, but it’s already being put under immense stress.

And so OKC fans are thinking about Russ.

A new report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has only increased those thoughts.

“And this is one thing I’ve talked to executives about, and I don’t mean to be cryptic, but I’m being cryptic,” Windhorst said on Wednesday. “… if they’re going to acquire a player, would not be a surprise, if they acquire a player they’ve already had.”

The Thunder have certainly already had Westbrook.

He’s far from alone in the speculation from the Oklahoma City fanbase, but he’s definitely at the front of the list.

Where is Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook is currently a free agent.

He could sign with any NBA team at any time, if he received an offer that he wanted.

Russ spent last season with the Sacramento Kings. He appeared in 64 games, starting 58 of them, and averaged 29.0 minutes per contest. Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

He sure seemed to still have some juice left in the tank. And sure, that was Sacramento at the bottom of the West, and this is OKC trying to be at the top of the West — but Westbrook’s role would also be less with the Thunder than with the Kings.

Prior to the Kings, Westbrook got Sixth Man of the Year votes in both 2023-24 with the Clippers and 2024-25 with the Nuggets. He has proven he can impact games off the bench for contending teams.

Westbrook hasn’t played with the Thunder since 2018-19, when he averaged 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game before heading to the Houston Rockets.

It would be quite the time to make a return.

How Old is Russell Westbrook?

Russ is now 37 years old. He’ll turn 38 on Nov. 12.

He was drafted No. 4 overall so long ago, in the 2008 NBA Draft, that the pick was made by the Seattle SuperSonics.

Westbrook never actually played for the franchise before it moved to Oklahoma City, though.

He won the 2017 NBA MVP, and he’s the most-accomplished player in the history of the franchise.

Maybe he’ll get to add to that ledger.