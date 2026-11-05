76ers Face New Frontcourt Injury Concern That Could Force LeBron James Into Bigger Role

The Philadelphia 76ers have spent the opening weeks of the season searching for dependable minutes behind Joel Embiid. Another injury could make that job even more difficult.

Backup center Adem Bona is doubtful for Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a cervical spine sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday.

Bona suffered the injury during Wednesday’s 112-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons, leaving Philadelphia short-handed in a frontcourt already missing Dominick Barlow and Ariel Hukporti.

The latest setback could force coach Nick Nurse to revisit an unconventional solution: using LeBron James at center, a role the 41-year-old superstar has already acknowledged isn’t sustainable for him.

Adem Bona Doubtful After Injury Against Pistons

Bona last played Wednesday in Detroit, contributing five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes.

He made 2-of-4 field-goal attempts before leaving with neck soreness in the fourth quarter.

The Sixers subsequently listed him as doubtful for Friday’s game because of a cervical spine sprain.

Bona has appeared in all nine of Philadelphia’s games this season, averaging 2.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.

His most productive performance came Oct. 25 against Detroit, when he recorded six points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Despite his modest scoring numbers, Bona provides Philadelphia with an athletic rim protector and rebounder behind Embiid.

His potential absence creates another complication for Nurse’s rotation.

LeBron James Previously Warned Against Playing Center

The Sixers have already experimented with James at center this season.

When Embiid sat out Philadelphia’s Oct. 25 loss to Detroit, Nurse started James at the position.

James finished with 18 points, five assists and two rebounds in the 106-93 defeat.

It marked his first start at center in five seasons.

However, James made clear afterward that playing the position regularly wasn’t part of his long-term plan.

“I’m not here to have a sustainable role at the five,” James told reporters.

He acknowledged his ability to handle the assignment when necessary but emphasized that Philadelphia already has Embiid to anchor its frontcourt.

Now, less than two weeks later, James could find himself back in that position.

Barlow remains sidelined with a lower-back stress reaction, while Hukporti is recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon.

If Bona cannot play Friday, Nurse could ask James to handle additional minutes at center whenever Embiid rests.

While James has the size, strength and basketball intelligence to survive against opposing big men, regularly defending centers would create another physical burden for the NBA’s oldest active player.

Nick Nurse Faces Difficult Decision Against Cavaliers

James isn’t Philadelphia’s only alternative.

Jabari Walker could receive additional opportunities, while Dean Wade has already handled center minutes in smaller lineups.

Nurse previously indicated that Bona’s ideal role involves playing approximately 12 to 18 minutes behind Embiid.

Without him, Philadelphia loses some of the flexibility that allows Embiid to rest without completely changing its defensive approach.

Cleveland could also be missing a key frontcourt player.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is questionable with a right contusion, according to Thursday’s injury report.

Philadelphia enters Friday’s contest with an 8-1 record after winning five consecutive games.

The Sixers have managed their early injury problems without sacrificing results.

But if Bona cannot suit up, Nurse may have to lean on James in a role the superstar has already warned isn’t a sustainable solution.