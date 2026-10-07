76ers Get Good News on Backup Center Option After Ariel Hukporti Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers finally received some encouraging news about their battered frontcourt Wednesday, although it won’t provide immediate relief for coach Nick Nurse.

Second-year center Adem Bona has progressed to on-court workouts as he recovers from a foot sprain sustained while playing for Turkey during the offseason, according to the team.

The development comes at a critical moment for Philadelphia, which lost fellow reserve center Ariel Hukporti to a season-ending Achilles injury during Monday’s preseason opener against the New York Knicks.

Bona remains unavailable for the 76ers’ next two exhibition games, Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets and Saturday against the Boston Celtics. Still, his return to basketball activities represents an important step toward addressing a suddenly thin center rotation.

Adem Bona Takes Important Step Toward Return

Bona has been sidelined since training camp opened after injuring his foot during international competition.

The 23-year-old entered camp hoping to solidify his role as Joel Embiid’s primary backup after handling those responsibilities for much of last season.

Instead, the injury prevented him from participating fully in practices and opened the door for Hukporti, who signed with Philadelphia during the offseason after spending two seasons with the Knicks.

Nurse previously indicated that Bona could be ready to return around two weeks into training camp, although the team has yet to announce a firm timetable.

Wednesday’s update suggests the young center is moving in the right direction.

According to Philly Voice, Bona has resumed on-court work but will remain sidelined for Philadelphia’s upcoming preseason contests.

His progress carries added importance because the 76ers can no longer count on Hukporti to provide depth behind Embiid.

Ariel Hukporti’s Achilles Injury Creates Urgency for 76ers

Hukporti’s first preseason appearance with Philadelphia ended after just five minutes.

The 24-year-old suffered a noncontact injury during the opening quarter of the 76ers’ 120-97 victory over New York.

An MRI subsequently confirmed a torn right Achilles tendon, and Hukporti underwent successful surgery Tuesday.

The injury ended his season before it officially began.

Philadelphia had envisioned Bona and Hukporti competing for backup minutes, with both offering athleticism, rim protection and energy around the basket.

Now, Bona’s recovery has become an even bigger priority.

The 76ers have other options, but none provides the same traditional center profile.

Jabari Walker stepped into the rotation after Hukporti’s injury and finished Monday’s game with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dean Wade also spent time at center, while Dominick Barlow could eventually provide another small-ball alternative.

Barlow, however, is dealing with a back issue and will also miss Philadelphia’s next two preseason games.

Anfernee Simons, meanwhile, participated partially in Wednesday’s practice while managing hamstring tightness but remains unavailable for both contests.

The injuries leave Nurse juggling rotations before the regular season has even started.

Embiid’s availability adds another consideration. The former MVP sat out Monday’s opener, and Philadelphia will need dependable frontcourt depth whenever he rests or misses games.

Bona isn’t ready to fill that void just yet.

But with Hukporti facing a lengthy rehabilitation and the 76ers short on established centers, Wednesday’s update offered a welcome sign that help could be on the way.