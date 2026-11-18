LeBron James has taken his fight against an AI sports-betting app from a legal warning to a federal courtroom. The Philadelphia 76ers star filed a lawsuit Tuesday against PlayVision Inc., the company behind the app Bron, alleging it used his nickname, likeness and an AI-generated version of him to promote a product he never endorsed. The LeBron James lawsuit against the AI betting app marks a significant escalation in a dispute that had already involved his legal team demanding the company stop using his identity.

The development follows a November 6 report by Heavy’s Joey Haverford, which covered cease-and-desist letters sent by James and Luka Doncic. That earlier story examined the possibility of legal action; Tuesday’s filing is the actual lawsuit.

What LeBron James Alleges in the AI Betting App Lawsuit

The complaint, filed in federal court in New York, names PlayVision, its co-founders Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby, and James’ company LBJ Trademarks LLC. James alleges the company deliberately used his nickname, likeness and other identifying features to make its app appear connected to him.

At the center of the dispute is an AI-generated advertisement featuring a James lookalike wearing a No. 23 “Bron” jersey. The character reportedly had tattoos resembling James’ own, used a voice similar to his and appeared to scroll through sports wagers. James argues the presentation falsely suggested he endorsed the app and participated in sports betting. NBA players are prohibited from betting on NBA games, making that implication particularly damaging to his reputation.

From Threats To Actual Lawsuit

The November 6 Heavy report covered the legal warnings issued by James and Doncic, including the possibility that the players could take the matter to court. The new filing moves the dispute beyond that stage.

James’ complaint alleges PlayVision removed the disputed advertisement after receiving the legal warning but continued using the Bron name and other elements that allegedly capitalized on his identity. The company had indicated it planned to change the app’s name, but it was still using Bron when the lawsuit was filed. CEO Anish Gupta said a new name would be announced Wednesday, November 18.

What James Wants From PlayVision

James is seeking a court order barring PlayVision from continuing to use his name, nickname, likeness and related branding without permission. He is also seeking the company’s profits tied to the alleged misuse, along with compensatory and punitive damages.

The distinction matters: Bron is marketed as a sports-betting research tool, offering features such as bet tracking and odds comparisons. It does not directly accept wagers. James’ complaint, however, argues that the company’s promotional material crossed the line by making it appear that he supported the product.

The dispute also comes as James has an exclusive partnership with Polymarket, adding another commercial dimension to the alleged unauthorized promotion. The lawsuit does not mean James has won his case, but it makes clear that he is prepared to pursue the dispute in court.