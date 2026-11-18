The Philadelphia 76ers have assembled an imposing collection of stars. Bill Simmons believes their biggest weakness is the player who would have to replace Joel Embiid if their franchise center gets hurt.

The Ringer founder identified three potential trade targets — Brook Lopez, Day’Ron Sharpe and Moritz Wagner — who could provide Philadelphia with much-needed frontcourt insurance before the NBA trade deadline.

Speaking on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons questioned whether the 76ers have enough size to survive another extended absence from Embiid.

“What’s their backup plan if Embiid gets hurt?” Simmons asked. “Because right now they don’t really have one.”

For Simmons, the answer could determine whether Philadelphia emerges as the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

Bill Simmons Identifies 3 Potential 76ers Trade Targets

Simmons suggested the 76ers could assemble approximately $10 million in outgoing salaries to pursue another center.

He specifically mentioned Lopez of the Los Angeles Clippers, along with Brooklyn Nets big men Sharpe and Wagner.

“They need one of those guys,” Simmons said.

Lopez, 38, offers considerable experience, rim protection and perimeter shooting. The former All-Star could give Philadelphia a veteran presence behind Embiid.

Sharpe, 25, provides a different profile. His rebounding, physicality and work around the basket could help address the 76ers’ concerns about being overpowered inside.

Wagner, meanwhile, brings offensive versatility and energy. The 29-year-old could offer additional scoring and floor spacing in reserve lineups.

All three earn roughly $9 million to $10 million this season, putting their contracts near the salary range Simmons discussed.

However, his suggestions were hypothetical. There is no indication Philadelphia has entered trade negotiations for any of them.

Joel Embiid Injury Concerns Fuel Sixers Trade Questions

Philadelphia’s frontcourt depth has already been tested.

Embiid’s injury history underscores Simmons’ concern. The former MVP missed 43 games in 2023-24, 63 in 2024-25 and another 44 last season. That’s 150 missed games over three seasons, during which he appeared in just 96 of a possible 246 contests. He has already missed three games this season.

Ariel Hukporti suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the preseason, while a back injury has sidelined Dominick Barlow.

Adem Bona remains an option behind Embiid, but Simmons believes the 76ers need another dependable big man.

“They need one more guy for the regular season, but then also the playoffs,” he said.

The 76ers have occasionally used James at center to compensate for their lack of size.

Simmons questioned whether that approach would hold up over an entire season, particularly with James approaching his 42nd birthday.

An injury to Embiid could force the 76ers to rely even more heavily on undersized lineups.

That could leave James carrying a greater physical burden while Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe shoulder additional responsibilities.

76ers’ Championship Hopes Could Depend on Backup Center

Simmons watched Embiid deliver a season-high 37 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but his concerns extended beyond the box score.

Philadelphia has enough offensive talent to compete with almost anyone.

Maxey continues to anchor the backcourt, Brown provides another established scorer, and James remains an important part of the 76ers’ championship ambitions.

Yet Simmons argued that the team’s ceiling depends on protecting Embiid and avoiding another frontcourt shortage.

“To me, they’re not the favorite until I know what they’re doing with backup big center protection,” he said.

The 76ers don’t necessarily need another star.

They need someone who can keep them afloat when Embiid sits — and prevent one injury from threatening an otherwise promising season.