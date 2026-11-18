The Philadelphia 76ers are off to one of the best starts in franchise history through 15 games. They are 12-3, which is their best start since the 2000-01 season, the last time they made the playoffs. Jaylen Brown has been a key cog in the 76ers’ early-season success. He has played in 14 of the 15 games and is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists…

However, the 76ers will need to replace that production on Wednesday. According to Kris Rhim, Brown is out with a left hamstring strain. This will be the second game Brown has missed this season; however, the injury is not expected to hold him out long-term.

Rhim added that Brown will be reevaluated before the 76ers’ Saturday game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brown is coming off one of his best games as a 76er. He scored 31 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and added 4 assists in their win over the Nets.

The 76ers have plenty of depth who will need to step up in Brown’s absence. The Sixers will rely on two players: Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Simons is the leading scorer off the bench, averaging 10.3 points in 21.6 minutes.

76ers Looking Like Contenders

Many people around the NBA questioned how the 76ers would mesh with their “super team” this season. So far, so good as they continue to build chemistry throughout the season. Brown has settled into his role as the number two scoring option behind Tyrese Maxey. Also, LeBron James and Joel Embiid can go off for 20-25+ points on any given night.

So far, the Eastern Conference looks to be a two-team race. The Boston Celtics and Sixers are the only teams with double-digit wins at this point in the season. The defending champion New York Knicks are off to a slow start at 7-6, including two losses to the 76ers.

The East looks set for another down season, and that could be perfect for the 76ers. If the conference is poor, they can rest their veterans during the regular season without worrying about dropping too far in the standings.

While the Sixers’ only concern should be health come playoff time, it would be nice to have the highest seed possible to try to gain home-court advantage. The 76ers seem like a well-oiled machine thus far, and the addition of Brown is a big reason why.