Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey returned to full practice on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reports that the Sixers’ guard is in line to play this weekend, with a further update expected shortly.

Maxey missed Wednesday’s 121-116 win over the Orlando Magic with a right foot issue, but is still enjoying a strong NBA season so far.

Alongside Maxey, Jaylen Brown went through an individual workout after also missing Wednesday’s match.

Tyrese Maxey Returns To Full Practice After Foot Injury

The 26-year-old is averaging 26.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across an average of 36.1 minutes in the first 15 games.

His teammates will be encouraged by his return as the 76ers continue to fend off the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference.

Since putting together their star-studded starting five in the summer, the Sixers have started strong as they chase down the championship with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Brown, Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe.

Maxey delivered a double-double on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, bagging 24 points.

He proved once again that he is capable of stepping up for the team when the other big names are struggling.

The Sixers did not want to push any limits or risk the guard on Wednesday night, but he was allowed to go through his usual pregame routine before being withdrawn ahead of the tip-off.

Anfernee Simons took his place in the starting lineup, while rookie Labaron Philon had the opportunity to shine as well.

Can The 76ers Cope Without Maxey?

Last season, Maxey averaged a league-high 38 minutes per game, with the Sixers putting a significant load on their two-time All-Star.

Kyle Lowry was the only other guard on the team for most of the campaign, but this season, the arrival of Simons and Philon has eased Maxey’s workload.

And with Philly passing their test against Orlando on Wednesday night, it gives head coach Nick Nurse a bit more breathing room when it comes to managing minutes across a demanding campaign.

With the Sixers expected to advance deep into the playoffs this season, it is important for Maxey’s minutes to remain manageable.

Luckily, Simons’ 18 points and Philon’s 10 prove there is strength in depth ahead of the winter months.