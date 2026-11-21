The Philadelphia 76ers have made an official announcement regarding Tyrese Maxey’s availability for Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Maxey is listed as questionable with a right foot sprain on the NBA’s official injury report released Friday, November 20, leaving his status uncertain for Philadelphia’s 1 p.m. ET matchup against Milwaukee.

The designation comes after Maxey missed Wednesday’s 121-116 victory over the Orlando Magic because of right foot soreness. While the latest report provides a more specific injury description, there was also encouraging news about his recovery Friday.

Maxey participated fully in the Sixers’ lighter practice session, according to reporting from Philadelphia’s local media. That gives the team reason for optimism, although his availability remains a game-time question.

Is Tyrese Maxey Playing Against the Bucks?

Maxey has not been ruled out of Saturday’s game, but the Sixers have yet to officially clear him to play.

His questionable designation follows an unusual development Wednesday, when the star guard experienced right foot soreness during pregame workouts ahead of Philadelphia’s matchup with Orlando.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Maxey was a late addition to the injury report before ultimately being sidelined.

There was more encouraging news Friday.

Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice reported that Maxey participated without restrictions in Friday’s practice, although the session was described as relatively light.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones also reported that Maxey was trending toward playing Saturday, according to an earlier Heavy on Sixers report.

Still, Philadelphia’s decision to list him as questionable indicates that his return is not guaranteed. His final status will depend on how the injury responds ahead of Saturday’s tipoff.

Maxey has been one of Philadelphia’s most productive players this season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds across his first 15 appearances.

His return would be particularly valuable with another key Philadelphia scorer already ruled out against Milwaukee.

76ers Injury Report Includes Jaylen Brown, Dominick Barlow Updates

Maxey isn’t the only significant name on Philadelphia’s latest injury report.

Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with a left hamstring strain, meaning the Sixers will be without one of their leading scorers regardless of Maxey’s availability.

Brown suffered the injury during Philadelphia’s November 16 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He participated in individual work Friday but has not been cleared to return.

The Sixers will also be without Dean Wade, who is dealing with left hamstring tightness and soreness, while Adem Bona remains sidelined with a cervical spine sprain. Ariel Hukporti is also out with a right Achilles tendon injury.

There is some encouraging news in the frontcourt, however.

Dominick Barlow is listed as probable with a low back stress reaction, putting him in position to make his season debut against Milwaukee.

Liberty Ballers reported that Barlow is trending toward returning after missing Philadelphia’s first 16 games of the season.

The Sixers have managed to keep winning despite their recent injuries, including Wednesday’s comeback victory in Orlando, when they overcame a 17-point deficit.

But Brown’s absence makes Maxey’s status especially significant. His presence would restore another established scoring option alongside Joel Embiid, LeBron James and V.J. Edgecombe.

Philadelphia will have another opportunity to evaluate Maxey’s right foot before Saturday’s early afternoon tipoff.