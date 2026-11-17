The Philadelphia 76ers signed LeBron James to a two-year deal that gives him the veteran’s minimum. He is no longer the top option for his team, but that is why he signed with Philly in the first place. James is at the very tail end of his career.

With the Sixers, James is the third or fourth scoring option, depending on the night. Instead, he changes the game with his passing. He recently passed Jason Kidd for the third-most assists in NBA history. James recently talked about what makes him such a good passer.

76ers’ LeBron James Credits His Vision for His Great Passing

James recently talked about the vision that he has always had when it comes to finding passing lanes.

“I don’t know, man. I’ve always, since I was a kid, had the ability to see plays before they actually happen. It’s kind of seeing the movement and being able to see the cracks in the defense before they were ever open. It’s something that’s been with me since I was a kid. I kind of just had that vision, and, yeah, it’s just kind of stuck with me.”

James is one of the greatest passers in NBA history. This season, his shooting percentage has tanked, as he is shooting just 44 percent from the field. Last season with the Lakers, he shot 51.5 percent. He is making up for that with his passing, as he is averaging almost seven assists per game.

Early in the season, James hasn’t exerted full and complete effort in every game. He understands that he needs to stay healthy and ready to go later in the season. He likely won’t fully turn it on until the 76ers are getting ready for the postseason.

The Sixers Haven’t Hit Their Full Ceiling Yet

The 76ers are one of the best teams in the league, and they still haven’t hit their full ceiling yet. They sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. James is still trying to get his teammates to understand his passing vision, and some of them have even mentioned it. Dean Wade understands that, too.

“Like, even in practices and in training camp, he sees everything in the game before the game happens. Like, he sees everything that’s going on. He knows what their defense is doing. So, he can kind of manipulate the game a little bit to see stuff how he wants to. He just sees stuff before it even happens. So, having him on our side is a big advantage.”

As time goes on, the offense will be able to mesh better and still be a better unit. Up to this point, the 76ers have been leaning on their defense to win the majority of their games. That will balance out once the season gets a little deeper into it.