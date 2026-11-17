Veteran forward LeBron James has dismissed reports that he urged “patience” with the Philadelphia 76ers’ coaching staff amid his slow start.

James, who sat out Monday’s game with back tightness, is averaging career lows in points (15.1), minutes (32.6), and 3-point shooting (22.5%) through his first 11 games. His 44.3% field-goal mark is also his lowest since his rookie campaign (41.7%).

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Monday that James asked the Sixers coaches for patience as he tries to get back in rhythm.

“A Sixers source told ESPN that James has asked coaches to be patient with him as he expects to find his rhythm and get his conditioning in line by December as he ramps up,” McMenamin wrote.

LeBron James Shuts Down Report

James refuted the report Monday night with a cap emoji and the following caption:

“[Cap emoji]! Those worlds never came out of my mouth!

McMenamin also spoke to some scouts and front-office execs about James’ slow start.

“One Western Conference executive told ESPN that James’ dip in production is evidence that he knew what he was doing when he picked Philly in free agency in July.”

Despite his offensive struggles, James has been stellar on the defensive end, as highlighted by ESPN Research.

“One of the ways he has applied himself to start off his Sixers tenure is on defense,” McMenamin wrote. “He ranks in the top five in both field goal percentage and effective field goal percentage allowed as the contesting defender, among players to contest at least 100 shots, according to ESPN Research.”

Sixers 4-0 Without LeBron James

LeBron James’ sluggish offensive start hasn’t slowed Philadelphia down in the slightest. Nick Nurse’s squad is 4-0 without “The King” — capped by Monday’s 135-123 win over Brooklyn — and the Sixers’ most effective lineup this season hasn’t featured him at all.

Former teammate Mike Miller — now a high-profile agent — believes the 41-year-old James is in an ideal spot, able to defer to Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown at this stage of his career.

“It’s also a good situation for him to be able to find ways to get rest, too,” Miller told ESPN. “For him and that team especially, it’s about being a top-four seed and in my opinion, they’re going to be the tough out against anybody.

“His mind’s always been one of his biggest talents, but now you really see when you put a team around him like this.”

The Sixers (12-3) will next face the Orlando Magic (6-7) on Wednesday. James is expected to return to the lineup after missing Monday’s game with a back injury.