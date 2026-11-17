Nikola Vucevic had a firsthand view of how Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum got along as teammates. With their first game against each other since Brown’s trade to the Philadelphia 76ers drawing attention to their relationship, the former All-Star said he saw no signs of tension during his time around the pair.

“Both seemed to get along well and work well on the court and off the court. During the time I was around, I didn’t see anything that made me think that,” Vucevic said.

Vucevic also pointed to what the two accomplished in Boston. “They had a lot of success here,” he said. Over nine seasons as Celtics teammates, Brown and Tatum reached five Eastern Conference finals and two NBA Finals. They won a championship together.

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Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum address their pregame exchange

Two days before facing Boston for the first time since his summer trade, Brown told reporters he had “nothing to talk about” with Tatum, Yahoo reports. When the teams met at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, Tatum approached Brown before tipoff and tapped him on the arm and chest. Brown kept his eyes elsewhere.

The Celtics won 123-101. When reporters asked Brown about the moment afterward, he said his attention was on what he needed to do for Philadelphia. “I wasn’t paying attention,” he said. Brown also credited Tatum for his performance and pointed to Boston’s shooting and execution in the win.

Tatum said he was getting ready to play when reporters asked him about the encounter. “No headlines about anything like that,” he said. He added that his focus was on the opening tip and trying to win the game.

Questions about the relationship had already surfaced in October. Bleacher Report shared a clip on Instagram in which Tatum said he was “caught off guard” by the deal. Brown replied with a blue hat emoji, which commonly signifies “cap,” slang for a lie. Asked about the situation at an Oct. 23 news conference, Tatum said “there’s no beef” between them.

Jayson Tatum reflects on winning a title with Jaylen Brown

In an interview with Boardroom, Tatum recalled how often he and Brown had come close to a title before winning one. He brought up the Game 7 loss in the conference finals as a rookie. He remembered facing LeBron James that night with a spot in the Finals on the line. He also recalled the trip to the 2022 NBA Finals that ended without a championship. By the time he reached his second Finals, he had already played in five conference finals.

Tatum said he once tried to use doubts about whether the pair could win together as motivation. Winning changed how he thought about those doubts. Tatum said he realized that even a title would give way to a different question about whether they could do it again. When he finally got the result people said he and Brown couldn’t achieve, his attention went to the people who had believed in him and the Celtics along the way.

“It was more so about the people that believed in myself and us as a team,” Tatum told Boardroom.