76ers Linked to 2 Rival Centers After Ariel Hukporti’s Season-Ending Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers have already overhauled their roster once this offseason. Now, an unfortunate injury has left them searching for another big man, with two potential replacements emerging ahead of Monday’s roster deadline.

NBA insider Jake Fischer identified Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims and Dallas Mavericks big man Moussa Cissé as names to monitor for Philadelphia following Ariel Hukporti’s season-ending Achilles injury.

But acquiring either player would present a financial challenge for the Sixers, who are operating close to the NBA’s first luxury-tax apron.

Jericho Sims Emerges as Potential 76ers Target

Writing for The Stein Line, Fischer reported that the Lakers and Bucks have discussed a trade framework involving Sims.

Under the proposed deal, Los Angeles would send former first-round pick Dalton Knecht and second-round draft capital to Milwaukee for the athletic center.

However, Fischer also reported pessimism among sources familiar with those discussions that a trade would materialize.

That uncertainty could create an opening for Philadelphia.

“Sims is another name to monitor for Philadelphia,” Fischer wrote.

The Bucks have also explored trades involving Caris LeVert and Kevin Porter Jr. as they look to address their own roster crunch without simply waiving players under contract.

For Philadelphia, Sims would offer another athletic, rim-running presence behind Joel Embiid and Adem Bona.

But the financial restrictions are significant.

Fischer also added that the 76ers must shed approximately $600,000 in salary to add another standard contract while remaining below the first apron until early December.

A trade for Sims would therefore require Philadelphia to send out sufficient salary or make another corresponding move.

Moussa Cissé Could Become Available if Mavericks Make Roster Move

Fischer also identified Cissé as another name worth watching following Hukporti’s injury.

Dallas matched the Knicks‘ offer sheet for Cissé during restricted free agency in July and guaranteed his $2.2 million salary by retaining him beyond Oct. 1.

However, the Mavericks are exploring ways to keep veteran center Dwight Powell for a 12th season in Dallas.

“Cissé’s availability, mind you, likely depends on what Dallas decides to do with its final roster spot,” Fischer wrote.

Should Dallas waive Cissé, Philadelphia could pursue the shot-blocking center, although it would first need to create the necessary salary-cap flexibility.

Simply releasing a player with guaranteed money would not necessarily provide that relief, since his remaining salary would still count against the cap.

Mike Gansey Faces Another Challenge After Massive 76ers Offseason

The latest frontcourt dilemma presents another test for Mike Gansey, who has wasted little time reshaping Philadelphia since becoming president of basketball operations in June.

Gansey oversaw a remarkable summer that brought LeBron James to Philadelphia and Jaylen Brown from Boston in a blockbuster trade involving Paul George.

The 76ers also added Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Hukporti, dramatically improving the supporting cast around Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Now, Hukporti’s season-ending injury has created an unexpected hole in that revamped roster.

Finding another center will require a different kind of maneuvering than the blockbuster moves that defined Gansey’s first offseason.

Sims and Cissé offer potential solutions, but neither would be a straightforward addition under Philadelphia’s current financial constraints.

After spending the summer assembling a contender, Gansey faces a smaller, yet potentially important, challenge: Finding affordable frontcourt insurance without undoing the flexibility his team has left.