76ers’ Joel Embiid Has a Financial Motivation for NBA Cup: ‘I’m Going Broke’

The Philadelphia 76ers have a financial motivator heading into the NBA Cup, at least according to Joel Embiid’s latest joke. The veteran center offered a humorous explanation for wanting his teammates ready for the tournament, suggesting his own bank account could use some help. His delivery turned a question about the competition into a memorable answer.

“I’m going broke, so I need some money. So I’ve got to make a speech to the guys, and get them going. I need a little bit of money. Yeah, it’s not looking good right now for me,” Embiid said, according to Adam Aaronson.

The comments should be understood as a joke, rather than a disclosure about his finances. However, underneath the humor was a straightforward basketball objective: getting Philadelphia invested in winning. Embiid made clear that he wants to help generate that enthusiasm himself.

Joel Embiid Finds a Funny NBA Cup Motivator

For Sixers fans, the entertaining part is imagining what that locker room speech might sound like. Embiid has already provided the opening argument, and it apparently begins with helping him collect some extra money. Whether his teammates accept that particular sales pitch is another question.

Still, humor can make a familiar message easier to hear. Players spend an entire season being reminded about preparation, urgency and execution. A joke from one of the team’s most recognizable voices offers a different way to start that conversation.

Embiid does not need to deliver a dramatic declaration for his point to land. He wants the Sixers engaged, and he is willing to make himself the punchline while encouraging them. That gives an otherwise routine tournament question some personality.

The Sixers Need More Than a Pregame Speech

Of course, Philadelphia’s results will depend on what happens after the laughter ends. A motivated locker room still needs to defend, finish possessions and execute when the game gets tight. Those details will matter considerably more than the quality of Embiid’s comedy.

For the Sixers, the useful takeaway is his stated intention to get the group going. Leadership can involve a serious conversation, but it can also begin with something lighthearted that brings teammates into the moment. Embiid chose the second approach with this answer.

Now comes the part that requires basketball rather than a punchline. If Philadelphia responds with the effort and execution necessary to advance, Embiid’s financial recovery plan could become a running joke that Sixers fans enjoy revisiting.

The Sixers backed up Embiid’s playful NBA Cup comments with a 98-93 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night, improving to 5-1. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 27 points, while LeBron James added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, delivering a late go-ahead fadeaway and a putback to help secure the win.

Embiid contributed 10 points and seven assists, helping Philadelphia open tournament play with a victory and take its second game against New York this season. Overall, the Sixers got a win and did it without a starter in Jaylen Brown.