76ers’ LeBron James Gets Honest About What He’s Still Adjusting To

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting comfortable with LeBron James, but the veteran forward says his own adjustment remains a work in progress. After eight years in Los Angeles, joining Philadelphia has required more than learning where his new teammates prefer the basketball. James is settling into a different organization, a different environment and a different chapter of his career.

Speaking during Prime Video’s coverage, James offered an encouraging assessment of his experience while explaining that he still has room to grow comfortable. His comments combined praise for the Sixers with a reminder that this partnership remains in its early stages. For Philadelphia fans, his outlook provides another reason to watch how the group develops.

LeBron James Explains His Adjustment to Philadelphia

“So far, so great. The organization is unbelievable,” James said. “The players, they work hard and they come in with their hard hats on, ready to work.”

That endorsement matters because building chemistry requires more than assembling recognizable names. Players have to establish habits together, understand expectations and learn how to respond when possessions break down. James’ description suggests he appreciates the daily approach around him, even while finding his own rhythm within it.

“I’m still adjusting, you know, eight years in LA,” James said. “So adjusting to being back in the Midwest, or East Coast. I am adjusting still.”

James corrected his geographical description, but the larger point was straightforward. A lengthy stay in one place creates familiarity, and changing teams means rebuilding parts of that routine. Philadelphia can feel like the right destination while still requiring an adjustment period.

James Believes His Play Will Keep Improving

The most encouraging part for Sixers fans came when James looked ahead. He did not present his current comfort level or physical readiness as the finished product. Instead, he described improvement as something that should continue as time passes.

“But I think every day, every week, every month, I’ll continue to get better and better,” James said. “My body will continue to ramp up and the play will get better.”

That is an optimistic assessment, although it remains a prediction rather than a guarantee. Philadelphia still needs consistent execution and healthy contributors to turn individual progress into sustained success. James becoming increasingly comfortable would give the Sixers a stronger foundation for that process.

For now, his message gives Philadelphia something concrete to follow. Watch his comfort, his conditioning and how naturally the offense develops around him.

James gave Sixers fans plenty to feel good about in Friday night’s 98-93 NBA Cup win over the Knicks. He finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, then delivered when Philadelphia needed him most, hitting a late go-ahead fadeaway and adding a putback to help finish the job. For someone who says he is still adjusting, James already looks comfortable taking responsibility when the game is on the line.