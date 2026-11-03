76ers’ LeBron James Explains Exactly Why He Sipped a Fan’s Wine During Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are finding ways to enjoy their strong start, and LeBron James supplied a memorable example against the Chicago Bulls. After crashing into a courtside fan, James took a sip of the man’s wine before returning to the action. His explanation afterward was nearly as entertaining as the moment itself.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim shared video of the interaction and James’ postgame comments. What began with a disrupted possession turned into an unusual exchange between a superstar and a spectator. James wanted to evaluate the drink that had ended up on his arm.

LeBron James Explains His Courtside Wine Tasting

“I spilled some of his wine. I crashed into him, spilled some of his wine,” James said, according to Rhim. “So I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was all right.”

That final review might be the funniest part. James did not deliver an enthusiastic endorsement or pretend he had discovered something extraordinary. He gave the wine an ordinary assessment after creating an anything-but-ordinary basketball memory.

The fan was Troy Clemons, who told The Philadelphia Inquirer he had attended Sixers games for decades. The interaction happened during the third quarter after James and Tyrese Maxey failed to connect on a transition pass. James’ momentum carried him beyond the baseline and toward Clemons.

For a courtside spectator, players coming close is part of the experience. Having one of basketball’s most recognizable figures sample your drink takes that proximity in a different direction. It is the kind of moment that becomes a story long after the final score fades from memory. Hopefully, James offered to Venmo him for the sip he took.

Sixers Add Another Win Alongside LeBron’s Memorable Moment

Philadelphia also handled its basketball business, beating Chicago 126-107. James contributed 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Sixers improved to 7-1. The lighthearted moment came within an otherwise productive performance, rather than replacing one. Don’t look now but the Sixers appear to be on fire.

That balance matters when discussing the scene. A brief interaction can become the most shared image from a game without telling the entire story of how someone played. James still contributed across several categories while Philadelphia secured another victory.

For Sixers fans, the appeal is straightforward: winning basketball and an entertaining moment involving a player still settling into the franchise. There is room to appreciate both without turning a sip of wine into a sweeping statement about the season. The result gives Philadelphia more reason to enjoy the lighter side.

Clemons left with a story few spectators could match. James left with another win and an unremarkable wine review. Together, they produced a scene that needed very little explanation, even if James was happy to provide one afterward. So far, so good for James in Philadelphia. His arrival has come with seven wins. Now the challenge is extending those performances as the season goes on.