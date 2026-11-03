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76ers’ LeBron James Explains Exactly Why He Sipped a Fan’s Wine During Game

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers are finding ways to enjoy their strong start, and LeBron James supplied a memorable example against the Chicago Bulls. After crashing into a courtside fan, James took a sip of the man’s wine before returning to the action. His explanation afterward was nearly as entertaining as the moment itself.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim shared video of the interaction and James’ postgame comments. What began with a disrupted possession turned into an unusual exchange between a superstar and a spectator. James wanted to evaluate the drink that had ended up on his arm.

LeBron James Explains His Courtside Wine Tasting

“I spilled some of his wine. I crashed into him, spilled some of his wine,” James said, according to Rhim. “So I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was all right.”

That final review might be the funniest part. James did not deliver an enthusiastic endorsement or pretend he had discovered something extraordinary. He gave the wine an ordinary assessment after creating an anything-but-ordinary basketball memory.

The fan was Troy Clemons, who told The Philadelphia Inquirer he had attended Sixers games for decades. The interaction happened during the third quarter after James and Tyrese Maxey failed to connect on a transition pass. James’ momentum carried him beyond the baseline and toward Clemons.

For a courtside spectator, players coming close is part of the experience. Having one of basketball’s most recognizable figures sample your drink takes that proximity in a different direction. It is the kind of moment that becomes a story long after the final score fades from memory. Hopefully, James offered to Venmo him for the sip he took.

Sixers Add Another Win Alongside LeBron’s Memorable Moment

Philadelphia also handled its basketball business, beating Chicago 126-107. James contributed 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Sixers improved to 7-1. The lighthearted moment came within an otherwise productive performance, rather than replacing one. Don’t look now but the Sixers appear to be on fire.

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates with Adem Bona #30 and Tyrese Maxey #0 during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

That balance matters when discussing the scene. A brief interaction can become the most shared image from a game without telling the entire story of how someone played. James still contributed across several categories while Philadelphia secured another victory.

For Sixers fans, the appeal is straightforward: winning basketball and an entertaining moment involving a player still settling into the franchise. There is room to appreciate both without turning a sip of wine into a sweeping statement about the season. The result gives Philadelphia more reason to enjoy the lighter side.

Clemons left with a story few spectators could match. James left with another win and an unremarkable wine review. Together, they produced a scene that needed very little explanation, even if James was happy to provide one afterward. So far, so good for James in Philadelphia. His arrival has come with seven wins. Now the challenge is extending those performances as the season goes on.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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76ers’ LeBron James Explains Exactly Why He Sipped a Fan’s Wine During Game

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