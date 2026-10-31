LeBron James Sends Clear Message on Leaving Lakers and Joining 76ers

LeBron James is still finding his rhythm with the Philadelphia 76ers, but his latest performance offered a glimpse of how quickly he can make an impact. The veteran helped Philadelphia secure a 98-93 NBA Cup win over the New York Knicks, delivering a composed performance in a close contest.

James finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He also came through during the closing stretch, hitting a fadeaway before securing a putback with 11.9 seconds remaining.

The result pushed Philadelphia to a 5-1 record and gave the team another encouraging night with its new star.

LeBron James Says He Is “More Than Happy” With His Decision to Join the 76ers

Following Philadelphia’s win over the Knicks, ESPN reporter Kris Rhim shared James’ message about his move to the 76ers.

James made his satisfaction clear, saying, “I’m having a great time… I’m more than happy that I made the decision to come here.”

The statement came after a performance that helped Philadelphia close out a competitive game.

James scored 20 points and nearly recorded a triple-double, adding nine rebounds and eight assists.

His late fadeaway and putback helped the 76ers protect their advantage in the final seconds.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse also praised James’ showing. “He’s been good, but that was his best game for sure,” Nurse said.

The assessment underscored how the veteran’s latest outing stood out even as he continues adjusting to a new team.

Tyrese Maxey pointed to James’ influence in another way, describing him as a “calming presence.”

That quality proved valuable against New York, with James contributing as a scorer, rebounder, and playmaker while helping the 76ers manage the closing moments.

The game also added to James’ historic record of scoring at least 20 points after turning 40. His production against the Knicks demonstrated that he can still deliver across several areas, rather than relying on scoring alone.

For Philadelphia, the victory offered a strong result and a meaningful look at how James can fit into the team’s approach. His words afterward made clear that he is pleased with the decision to join the franchise.

LeBron James Is Still Adjusting to Philadelphia 76ers

James’ satisfaction with the move does not mean the transition is already complete.

Before the game, he spoke with Steve Nash about adapting to a new organization after spending eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“So far, so great,” James said of his early experience in Philadelphia.

He also acknowledged that he is “still adjusting,” indicating that the process of settling into a different team and environment remains ongoing.

James described the transition as something that will continue to develop with time.

“I think every day, every week, every month I’ll continue to get better and better,” he said.

His comments reflected an expectation that both his comfort and his performance will improve as he becomes more familiar with the 76ers.

He also discussed the physical side of the adjustment, noting that his body and play are still ramping up. That process is important as James takes on a new role with Philadelphia and works to build chemistry with his teammates.

The Knicks game offered a promising look at that progress.

James’ contributions on both ends of the floor helped the 76ers secure the win, while his postgame message showed that he is embracing the change.

Philadelphia’s 5-1 start gives the team an encouraging foundation. James, meanwhile, appears confident in his decision while recognizing that adapting to his new surroundings will remain a work in progress.