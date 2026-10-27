76ers Showed Interest in Reuniting With 42% 3-Point Shooting Forward

The Philadelphia 76ers saw an opportunity to bring back a familiar face when the Milwaukee Bucks released forward Pete Nance.

Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in signing the 26-year-old to a two-way contract, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

But Milwaukee had other plans.

The Bucks convinced Nance to remain with the organization, preventing the Sixers from reuniting with a player who briefly wore their uniform during the 2024-25 season.

76ers Showed Interest in Pete Nance Before Bucks Reunion

Stein and Fischer revealed Philadelphia’s interest in the latest edition of The Stein Line.

According to league sources, the Sixers and Lakers both explored adding Nance after Milwaukee released him last weekend.

However, the Bucks believed they could retain him on a two-way contract.

They were right.

Nance signed a new two-way deal with Milwaukee on Oct. 19, remaining with the team despite outside interest.

The Bucks had waived him while managing their roster ahead of the regular season.

That decision temporarily made Nance available to other teams.

Philadelphia was among those monitoring the situation, but Milwaukee ultimately secured his return.

Pete Nance Previously Played for the 76ers

A reunion would have brought Nance back to an organization he already knew.

Philadelphia first signed the 6-foot-10 forward to a two-way contract on Dec. 3, 2024, after a productive stint with the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League.

Nance made his Sixers debut against Portland on Dec. 30, scoring three points on his only field goal attempt, a 3-pointer.

The Sixers waived him in early January before bringing him back on another two-way contract Jan. 14.

He also spent time with Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

At the time of his second signing, Nance was averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks across 14 G League appearances that season.

His familiarity with Philadelphia’s organization could have made another stint a relatively straightforward transition.

Instead, Nance remained in Milwaukee.

Why Sixers Wanted Pete Nance

Nance developed into a useful reserve for the Bucks last season.

He averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 47 games while shooting 42% from the 3-point range.

His combination of size, shooting and positional flexibility made him an intriguing option for teams seeking affordable frontcourt depth.

For the Sixers, another floor-spacing big man could provide additional flexibility around Joel Embiid.

Nance would not have been expected to command major minutes, but his shooting could have helped stretch defenses while providing occasional frontcourt support.

His previous experience in Philadelphia added another layer to the team’s reported interest.

The Lakers also saw potential value in adding him.

Ultimately, neither team convinced Nance to leave Milwaukee.

The Bucks retained a player familiar with their system, while Philadelphia missed an opportunity to reunite with a former reserve.

The Sixers’ interest suggests their front office remains attentive to affordable roster upgrades.

Whether another opportunity emerges remains uncertain.