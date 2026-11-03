76ers’ VJ Edgecombe Reveals LeBron James Relationship That Could Shape His Future

The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of recognizable names, but VJ Edgecombe’s development deserves attention alongside the established stars. His relationship with LeBron James offers an intriguing reason why. Beyond sharing possessions, the two have established a connection that extends into conversations away from basketball.

“That’s my dawg. We talk a lot off the court,” Edgecombe said. “He mess with me on some cool big bro. He be trying to little bro me. I’m playing. Just on some playful stuff.”

Edgecombe described a playful dynamic, joking that James tries to “little bro” him before explaining that their interactions are lighthearted. The answer suggests comfort rather than intimidation. For a young player sharing a locker room with someone of James’ stature, that ease could become an advantage.

VJ Edgecombe’s Connection With LeBron James Goes Beyond Games

Access to an experienced teammate matters most when a younger player feels comfortable using it. Asking questions, discussing mistakes and understanding expectations become easier when the relationship already has a foundation. Edgecombe’s comments offer a glimpse of that foundation without requiring every conversation to become a formal lesson.

That is where the potential value lies for Philadelphia. James can offer perspective, while Edgecombe still has to apply what he learns through his own preparation and decisions. A close relationship creates opportunities; it does not automatically complete the development process.

There is already a basketball example of the trust between them. After Edgecombe made a crucial late 3-pointer against the Knicks, James praised his willingness to embrace important possessions. His assessment was direct.

“He doesn’t shy away from the moment,” James said. “Young kid, but he thrives in the moment.”

For Edgecombe, hearing that confidence expressed publicly can reinforce the responsibility he carries. Philadelphia needs him prepared to act when defenses concentrate elsewhere. Trust becomes useful when it produces a decisive shot, a timely cut or the right defensive response.

Why Edgecombe’s Growth Matters to the Sixers

Tyrese Maxey and Philadelphia’s other established weapons will command considerable attention. That creates a different challenge for Edgecombe than simply taking more shots. He must recognize where he can influence a game without needing every possession designed around him.

Edgecombe has acknowledged that adjustment, explaining that playing less with the ball requires him to find other ways to contribute. He has also identified off-ball defense as an area of emphasis. Those priorities give fans concrete things to follow beyond his scoring total.

James’ presence could help him navigate that process, particularly when opportunities fluctuate. Encouragement matters, but honest feedback and consistent expectations can matter just as much. The potential benefit is a young player becoming more comfortable making winning decisions under pressure.

For Sixers fans, this relationship deserves watching because its impact may appear gradually. The playful exchanges are entertaining. What matters most is whether that comfort helps Edgecombe keep growing when Philadelphia needs him.