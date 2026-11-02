The decision to add Anfernee Simons looks like a steal at the moment for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Although the starting five has been all the talk around Philadelphia, Simons has led the bench in scoring with a punch that is certainly going to be worthy of Sixth Man of the Year talk if it keeps up.

Despite a slow start in the first week of action, Simons has quickly found his footing once he shook off the rust.

76ers’ Anfernee Simons Gets Favorable Early Odds For Major NBA Award

According to BetMGM, Simons is tied with the fourth-best odds to win the NBA award.

With the odds set at +2200, he’s tied with Orlando’s Anthony Black and Atlanta’s Aaron Wiggins. The players in front are Jrue Holiday (+1500), Jared McCain (+1200), and Payton Pritchard (+150).

Anfernee Simons’ Debut Sixers Season

The 76ers were praised for getting Simons at a low cost over the summer.

After closing out his $100 million deal with Portland, Boston, and Chicago, Simons joined the Sixers on a $6.0 million salary for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

With seven games in the bag, Simons has been attempting threes at a high volume (6.9 per game). He is hitting threes at a 43.8% clip, producing 12.0 points per game off the bench.

It helps that Simons is producing impressively efficienct numbers on a top team. With the Sixers holding a 6-1 record, they are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. Team success surely helps players in the major award game.

It’s still very early, but Simons’ early return is impressive and worthy of talking about when it comes to the 6MOY race.