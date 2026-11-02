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76ers’ Anfernee Simons Gets Favorable Early Odds For Major NBA Award

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Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Anfernee Simons #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The decision to add Anfernee Simons looks like a steal at the moment for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Although the starting five has been all the talk around Philadelphia, Simons has led the bench in scoring with a punch that is certainly going to be worthy of Sixth Man of the Year talk if it keeps up.

Despite a slow start in the first week of action, Simons has quickly found his footing once he shook off the rust.

76ers’ Anfernee Simons Gets Favorable Early Odds For Major NBA Award

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Anfernee Simons #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a jump shot during the third quarter of the game against Og Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

According to BetMGM, Simons is tied with the fourth-best odds to win the NBA award.

With the odds set at +2200, he’s tied with Orlando’s Anthony Black and Atlanta’s Aaron Wiggins. The players in front are Jrue Holiday (+1500), Jared McCain (+1200), and Payton Pritchard (+150).

Anfernee Simons’ Debut Sixers Season

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Anfernee Simons #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 76ers were praised for getting Simons at a low cost over the summer.

After closing out his $100 million deal with Portland, Boston, and Chicago, Simons joined the Sixers on a $6.0 million salary for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

With seven games in the bag, Simons has been attempting threes at a high volume (6.9 per game). He is hitting threes at a 43.8% clip, producing 12.0 points per game off the bench.

It helps that Simons is producing impressively efficienct numbers on a top team. With the Sixers holding a 6-1 record, they are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. Team success surely helps players in the major award game.

It’s still very early, but Simons’ early return is impressive and worthy of talking about when it comes to the 6MOY race.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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