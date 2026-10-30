76ers’ Announcement Before Knicks Game Catches Heat From Fans

The Philadelphia 76ers made an announcement hours before they tip off against the New York Knicks for the start of NBA Cup action on October 30.

According to a press release, the Sixers are partnering with the prediction market, Kalshi, to launch a multi-year venture. Kalshi is becoming the official prediction market for the 76ers.

The Sixers are the first team in the NBA to have a partnership with a prediction market.

The Official Announcement

“The Philadelphia 76ers today announced a multi-year partnership with Kalshi, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated prediction market, naming the company the Official Prediction Market Partner of the team. The collaboration makes the 76ers the first National Basketball Association (NBA) team to name an Official Prediction Market Partner, following Kalshi’s recently announced league-wide prediction market partnership with the NBA,” the release says.

“With Kalshi’s new league-wide relationship with the NBA, we saw an opportunity to build a first-of-its-kind team partnership focused on delivering new content, creativity and engagement for 76ers fans,” said Owen Morin, Chief Revenue Officer of Partnerships, Philadelphia 76ers. “As we embark on a new season with palpable buzz and anticipation surrounding our team, we’re excited to work with Kalshi to create new, fun experiences for our fans.”

76ers Fans React To The Announcement

While betting and prediction markets continue to be a hot talking point not only for the NBA, but sports in general, it’s not always for good reason.

When the 76ers star LeBron James announced his partnership with Polymarket back in September, he joined a notable list of star NBA players to get pushback for his decision.

The 76ers are going to find themselves in the same boat as an organization.

“Oh brother,” wrote nick71501817 on X. “BOOOOOOO 👎🏻,” said Jloops3.

Momsspaghetti used the announcement to poke some fun at the 76ers’ recent string of comebacks: “Is that why Sixers always come back from

the 4th qtr whenever their stock is low?? hmmm 🤔.”

Biidmysavior: “Enough with the prediction market s*** man Jesus Christ.”

Kelso839: “Looking forward to that day that I hope will exist at some point in my future when I will not hear or see an ad, press release or announcement having something to do with gambling. Today, however, is apparently not that day.”

Connor Allen: “Society is beyond cooked.”

Philly Fink: “Will this upset Polymarket spokesperson LeBron James??? The rift begins, ughhhhhhh I can’t handle this.”

ItsstillmeBen76: “LePolymarket won’t like that.”

Judging based on the early social media reactions, the 76ers are getting a ton of support for their decision to partner with Kalshi.

Seeing as though betting and prediction markets tend to generate mixed reactions from sports fans, this announcement doesn’t seem to be sitting right with fans.

Not even the free public transit rides for Friday’s action against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena are winning the fans over for this one.