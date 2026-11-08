For the second time during the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers clashed on Friday, November 6, but this one marked the homecoming of LeBron James.

It wasn’t anywhere near the first return home for James, who had two stints with the Cavaliers during his NBA career, but it was the first time as a member of the 76ers.

Maybe in the past, LeBron’s return was more of a spectacle, but Friday’s homecoming was slightly different. In the eyes of the veteran guard Donovan Mitchell, the environment was just business as usual.

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Reacts To LeBron James’ Return With 76ers

“At this point, it’s become normal. My first year here was like, ok, you see it, but now it’s just like, we’re playing the Sixers, to be honest,” Mitchell told reporters after Friday’s game.

“We obviously understand that the stands are going to be packed. And they’ll cheer for him, rightfully so. He’s a champion, and he’s from here. He deserves all that and more for what he’s done for the city. At this point, I feel like it’s just regular, and we’re just out here trying to compete. If anything, it’s inspiring. It’s like we want to win a championship here. For us, it’s normal.”

Everywhere LeBron goes, the crowd reception is strong. He has supporters everywhere, being one of the biggest faces in basketball for so many seasons.

But when it comes to Cleveland, there were some hurt feelings this time around. Many expected James to go to the Cavaliers for a third stint to close out his career in Cleveland, before he stunned the NBA world with a decision to sign with the 76ers.

Maybe there were some more boos this time around, but the crowd surely didn’t turn against him. He received proper love from the crowd, and everybody moved forward with business as usual.