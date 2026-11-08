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Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Reacts To LeBron James’ Return With 76ers

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Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers is introduced prior to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

For the second time during the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers clashed on Friday, November 6, but this one marked the homecoming of LeBron James.

It wasn’t anywhere near the first return home for James, who had two stints with the Cavaliers during his NBA career, but it was the first time as a member of the 76ers.

Maybe in the past, LeBron’s return was more of a spectacle, but Friday’s homecoming was slightly different. In the eyes of the veteran guard Donovan Mitchell, the environment was just business as usual.

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Reacts To LeBron James’ Return With 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 06: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Rocket Arena on November 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

“At this point, it’s become normal. My first year here was like, ok, you see it, but now it’s just like, we’re playing the Sixers, to be honest,” Mitchell told reporters after Friday’s game.

“We obviously understand that the stands are going to be packed. And they’ll cheer for him, rightfully so. He’s a champion, and he’s from here. He deserves all that and more for what he’s done for the city. At this point, I feel like it’s just regular, and we’re just out here trying to compete. If anything, it’s inspiring. It’s like we want to win a championship here. For us, it’s normal.”

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Everywhere LeBron goes, the crowd reception is strong. He has supporters everywhere, being one of the biggest faces in basketball for so many seasons.

But when it comes to Cleveland, there were some hurt feelings this time around. Many expected James to go to the Cavaliers for a third stint to close out his career in Cleveland, before he stunned the NBA world with a decision to sign with the 76ers.

Maybe there were some more boos this time around, but the crowd surely didn’t turn against him. He received proper love from the crowd, and everybody moved forward with business as usual.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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