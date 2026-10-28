NBA legend Charles Barkley is sick of the Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum drama at this stage of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Brown, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, clearly still has hurt feelings over the way his final phase with the Boston Celtics played out.

Jayson Tatum hasn’t said anything negative about Brown, but the Sixers forward called “cap” on some of his comments, suggesting that Tatum hasn’t been truthful in his public comments.

Either way, Barkley wants to see it end.

76ers Legend Charles Barkley Gets Blunt On Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

“Just shut the hell up and play basketball. It’s over,” Barkley said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I think both of them are really good players, and both of them are good dudes. You can’t feed this machine, man. Because every time you say something, the media, the internet, they’re gonna take it to a whole nother level. Okay, they won a championship together. I think they’re both good dudes. They’re both hell of a players. Just shut the hell up and play basketball.”

Barkley admitted that the situation has bothered him as he watches it play out. Now multiple months into the drama, it’s becoming a played-out storyline. Unfortunately for those who want to see it end, it won’t come close to that until Brown and Tatum finally face each other for the first time.

Jaylen Brown vs. Jayson Tatum: Save The Date

November 10 will be the first the Celtics and the Sixers face each this year. That game will take place in Philadelphia.

On January 21, the 76ers will pay a visit to Boston. Until those two games are out of the way, the Brown-Tatum storyline won’t go away.

However, in the meantime, the two All-Stars can take Barkley’s advice. For sure, their teams would appreciate that, as they want to keep the focus on basketball.

The Celtics are off to a 3-1 start, recently defeating the Brooklyn Nets in overtime, thanks to a Jayson Tatum 50-point showing.

As for the Sixers, they are 3-1 to begin the season. Jaylen Brown has appeared in all four games, averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.