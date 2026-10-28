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76ers Legend Charles Barkley Gets Blunt On Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

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Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 13: (L-R) Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 13, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

NBA legend Charles Barkley is sick of the Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum drama at this stage of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Brown, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, clearly still has hurt feelings over the way his final phase with the Boston Celtics played out.

Jayson Tatum hasn’t said anything negative about Brown, but the Sixers forward called “cap” on some of his comments, suggesting that Tatum hasn’t been truthful in his public comments.

Either way, Barkley wants to see it end.

76ers Legend Charles Barkley Gets Blunt On Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 29: Jaylen Brown #7 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics talk during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the TD Garden on December 29, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

“Just shut the hell up and play basketball. It’s over,” Barkley said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I think both of them are really good players, and both of them are good dudes. You can’t feed this machine, man. Because every time you say something, the media, the internet, they’re gonna take it to a whole nother level. Okay, they won a championship together. I think they’re both good dudes. They’re both hell of a players. Just shut the hell up and play basketball.”

Barkley admitted that the situation has bothered him as he watches it play out. Now multiple months into the drama, it’s becoming a played-out storyline. Unfortunately for those who want to see it end, it won’t come close to that until Brown and Tatum finally face each other for the first time.

Jaylen Brown vs. Jayson Tatum: Save The Date

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game Five
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 look on in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

November 10 will be the first the Celtics and the Sixers face each this year. That game will take place in Philadelphia.

On January 21, the 76ers will pay a visit to Boston. Until those two games are out of the way, the Brown-Tatum storyline won’t go away.

However, in the meantime, the two All-Stars can take Barkley’s advice. For sure, their teams would appreciate that, as they want to keep the focus on basketball.

The Celtics are off to a 3-1 start, recently defeating the Brooklyn Nets in overtime, thanks to a Jayson Tatum 50-point showing.

As for the Sixers, they are 3-1 to begin the season. Jaylen Brown has appeared in all four games, averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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