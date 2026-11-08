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76ers Downgrade Joel Embiid’s Status vs Bulls

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Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on November 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After leaving Joel Embiid off the injury report earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers are downgrading the star center’s status for Sunday’s action against the Chicago Bulls.

The good news is that Embiid’s injury designation hasn’t changed. He is still dealing with Plantar Fasciitis–a setback that he’s been on a management plan for.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In addition to Embiid not getting hit with a new setback, the veteran center is listed as “probable.” So he has a good chance of playing, barring any unexpected setbacks.

With 10 games down for the Sixers, Embiid has been available for all but two games so far. Both absences occurred during a back-to-back set.

Joel Embiid’s 2026-2027 NBA Season So Far

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action during an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The fact that Embiid hasn’t suffered any setbacks so far is obviously a great situation.

However, the star center has been struggling on the offensive side of the ball throughout his first eight games of the season.

Typically an efficient shooter from the field and a willing three-point threat, Embiid’s averages have plummeted.

From the field, the star center is making just 38.1% of his 14.8 attempts per game. From three, he’s attempting 3.5 shots per game–and making just 10.7% of them. Embiid is currently averaging 17.9 points per game, which would be a career low.

While Embiid has improved defensively this year, after struggling on that side at times while battling setbacks in recent seasons, the star big man has to figure out a way to get back on track offensively.

When the Sixers played the Bulls earlier in the week, the big man dropped 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the 126-107 win.

The Sixers and the Bulls are slated for a 3:30 PM ET tip on Sunday, November 8.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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