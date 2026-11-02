The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Monday, November 2. The status of Jaylen Brown shouldn’t be in question beforehand.

When the Sixers released their initial injury report over the weekend, the early call suggested that Brown is set to play against the Bulls.

The veteran forward was not listed on the report. Barring any unexpected changes, Brown will be in the starting five against Chicago.

76ers Make Early Call On Jaylen Brown’s Status vs Bulls

Lately, Brown has been dealing with a knee-related concern that he battled with earlier in his career during his time with the Boston Celtics.

When 76ers head coach Nick Nurse discussed Brown’s recent setback, he suggested that it wasn’t a long-term concern. The fact that Brown was back on the court after missing his first action of the season suggests that the veteran forward won’t be missing a chunk of games as long as he stays in the same form.

Jaylen Brown’s Season So Far

Through the 76ers’ first five games, Brown averaged 36.4 minutes on the court.

The veteran forward shot 44.2% from the field and knocked down 40.9% of his shots from three. He produced averages of 20.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 6.6 rebounds.

After getting the night off against the New York Knicks, Brown was on the court for the 76ers’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Halloween. He checked in for 38 minutes. During that time, Brown made 40.0% of his shots from the field, producing 16 points. He also dished out four assists and came down with four rebounds during the 109-104 win.

The Sixers and the Bulls are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Monday.