76ers Give Optimistic Tacko Fall Injury Update Before Pistons Game

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ front court struggled in its Sunday night outing against the Detroit Pistons.

Once again, the Sixers were out-rebounded by their opponent by a wide margin. Both teams were missing centers. For the Sixers, they were down Joel Embiid, Tacko Fall, Ariel Hukporti, and Jabari Walker.

Embiid got a planned night off after opening the back-to-back set with an appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Hukporti is out for the year with an Achilles injury. Jabari Walker recently tweaked his knee, while Fall hasn’t been on the court practicing with the team since the start of training camp.

Ahead of Sunday’s action against the Pistons, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse issued a small update on Fall’s status.

Getty CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Nick Nurse said he believes Tacko Fall is getting closer to returning,” Liberty Ballers’ Paul Hudrick reported on Sunday. “Said he’s been on the court and moving better.”

Fall is currently listed with a quad injury. Before the Sixers opened up their first week of regular-season action, Fall returned to the court in a solo capacity. He has yet to participate in any team drills one week in.

Considering the Sixers were already dealing with thin depth at the center position, Fall’s presence is much needed.

The 76ers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. With some time away from game action, there is hope that Fall could progress more and possibly return to make his 76ers debut.

However, the Sixers aren’t ready to make that call just yet. The veteran center will have to see where he’s at in the coming days before getting cleared for action. The Sixers will also be keeping a close on Jabari Walker as well.