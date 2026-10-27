76ers Get Good News On VJ Edgecombe Before Pacers Game

Preparing for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers watched VJ Edgecombe return to the court for practice on Tuesday.

The Sixers’ young star has been dealing with an abdominal contusion, which kept him off the court for Philly’s run against the Detroit Pistons over the weekend.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 24: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 127-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The setback occurred during the Sixers’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. It was the start of a back-to-back set, and Edgecombe took a knee to the abdomen.

When the Sixers faced the Pistons in the following game, they didn’t hesitate to rule out Edgecombe, who was sore from the incident.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse suggested that Edgecombe’s setback wasn’t a big deal. The fact that he practiced on Tuesday suggests that he should have a good chance of returning to the court for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers.

VJ Edgecombe’s Season So Far

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As expected, Edgecombe has played a key role for the Sixers through the first few games of the season.

While the young star has been struggling his shot (38.2% from the field), Edgecombe has continued to be a positive presence on both ends of the floor.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1, Joel Embiid #21, Tyrese Maxey #0 and Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers huddle during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The sophomore is producing 12.3 points per game and hitting on 35.3% of his shots from three. He dished out an average of 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, Edgecombe has come down with 8.0 rebounds per game and snatched 1.7 steals per game.

It’s unclear if the 76ers plan to keep Edgecombe on the injury report for Wednesday’s action or not. Those answers will come soon.

However, his return to practice is a great sign. And if all goes well, the 76ers could be back to full health with their starting five on the road in Indiana.