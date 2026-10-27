76ers Get Good News On VJ Edgecombe Before Pacers Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Sixers’ young star has been dealing with an abdominal contusion, which kept him off the court for Philly’s run against the Detroit Pistons over the weekend.
The setback occurred during the Sixers’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. It was the start of a back-to-back set, and Edgecombe took a knee to the abdomen.
When the Sixers faced the Pistons in the following game, they didn’t hesitate to rule out Edgecombe, who was sore from the incident.
76ers head coach Nick Nurse suggested that Edgecombe’s setback wasn’t a big deal. The fact that he practiced on Tuesday suggests that he should have a good chance of returning to the court for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers.
VJ Edgecombe’s Season So Far
As expected, Edgecombe has played a key role for the Sixers through the first few games of the season.
While the young star has been struggling his shot (38.2% from the field), Edgecombe has continued to be a positive presence on both ends of the floor.
The sophomore is producing 12.3 points per game and hitting on 35.3% of his shots from three. He dished out an average of 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, Edgecombe has come down with 8.0 rebounds per game and snatched 1.7 steals per game.
It’s unclear if the 76ers plan to keep Edgecombe on the injury report for Wednesday’s action or not. Those answers will come soon.
However, his return to practice is a great sign. And if all goes well, the 76ers could be back to full health with their starting five on the road in Indiana.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso