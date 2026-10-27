Through the first four games of the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have put together an impressive defensive effort. Jaylen Brown has helped lead the charge in that department.

As Brown joined the Sixers via trade from the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia knew they were getting a strong two-way presence with the forward.

After seeing the small sample size so far, former NBA player Lou Williams is convinced that Brown could not only earn hype as one of the top defenders in the league by the end of the year–but he believes that Defensive Player of the Year is possible.

76ers’ Jaylen Brown Gets Bold Prediction From 17-Year NBA Star

“He’s definitely the best two-way player in the league. You know, usually we give that type of title to guys that play the two or they play the three. And Jalen Brown has been exceptional on both ends of the floor, especially what he was able to do last year and how he’s able to fit into what Philly is building right now,” Williams said on ‘Run It Back.’

“Offensively, we know what he’s able to do. He’s carried teams to the promised land with his offensive abilities, and he’s been able to be dynamic on the defensive end with his defensive ability. … I’m gonna go out on a limb and say he might be Defensive Player of the Year this season.”

Jaylen Brown’s Season With The Sixers So Far

Brown has appeared in all four of Philly’s games throughout the first week. Seeing the court for 36.8 minutes per game, Brown has been a key contributor for the 76ers on both ends.

Like the rest of the team, Brown isn’t having the most efficient season from the field early on. He’s a 47% shooter, but he’s currently knocking down 42.5% of his field goals, taking 18.3 shots per game.

The veteran forward is producing 20.8 points per game, and 4.8 assists per game on the offensive end.

Defensively, Brown is coming down with 5.8 rebounds per game, coming up with 1.3 steals per game, and blocking roughly 0.5 shots per game.