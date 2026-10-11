Jaylen Brown Fires Back at Anthony Edwards For Adidas Commercial Insults

Jaylen Brown is part of a long list of professional athletes who’ve created a platform for themselves. Brown regularly hosts a live Twitch stream, where he’s become quite popular over the past few months. This outlet has allowed him to freely express his thoughts, and in some cases, defend himself and his teammates.

The latest example came earlier this week when Brown invited fellow Philadelphia 76ers teammate, VJ Edgecombe onto one of his live stream sessions. Brown and Edgecombe covered a lot of topics, but none grabbed as much attention as his pointed Anthony Edwards comments.

Jaylen Brown Fires Back at Anthony Edwards

In mid-September, Edwards chose to fire shots at multiple players around the NBA during an Adidas commercial. Edwards’ targets included LeBron James, (Jaylen) Brown, and others. Brown took this opportunity to not only clap back at Edwards, but give him some sound advice.

“Adidas is doing everything for my boy, they need to get my boy some condoms,” Brown said.

Brown played Edwards’ commercial on his stream, then reacted to it. When he reached the James-Brown insult portion of the clip, he paused the video in disbelief. This was is what Edwards had to say about James and Brown last month:

“Speaking of old school, you see where big dog (LeBron James) ended up? He was gon’ join me in Minnesota but I guess his knees couldn’t handle the cold weather,” Edwards said about James’ age.

Edwards then turned his attention toward Brown as well, commenting on Brown’s hairline.

“We know why he (LeBron James) really made that decision. Philly got some of the best barbers in the world. Between him and ol’ boy from Boston (Jaylen Brown), they gonna have a while lotta enhancements,” Edwards said.

Edwards appears to be looking for any chance to go viral during his latest Adidas campaign. Brown, however, didn’t take too kindly to Edwards’ comments. After Brown paused the commercial, he began interrogating Edgecombe, who is also represented by Adidas.

“VJ, that’s f–ked up! VJ, that’s f–ked up! VJ, do you have a hand in this s–t?” Brown asked before continuing his rant.

“That’s f–ked up. AE, I thought you was my boy. Come on, man. That’s crazy. Oh, we ain’t doing that. You feel me? Oh, that’s f–ked up. Adidas wrote this for you, my boy? They wrote this for you? They trying to drive a wedge between us, bro. You don’t see it? We’re from the crib, from the A. That’s supposed to be- you’re supposed to leave me out of that. Come on, bro. You know what I’m saying?” Brown added.

Brown Mixes Praise For Edwards Into Response

The former Boston Celtics All-Star wasn’t all mad about Edwards’ comments. He took a step back, and actually acknowledged the genius of Edwards’ viral Adidas campaign.

“I think all the AE s–t is fire, though. Adidas is definitely setting the wave. Like, he’s doing s–t different. So first, I definitely want to give them credit, from the commercials to even the shoes and having young talent like you. Adidas is definitely setting the wave,” Brown said.

The newly acquired 76er even encouraged Edwards to keep the insults coming.

“I rock with it too. I’m not even mad at it. I’m not, like, and I love Ant to death. That’s my dog. Like up, down, left, right. And I think it’s super creative, and I think it’s super unique, and I think we need to see more of it. Keep coming. I think, keep going,” Brown said.