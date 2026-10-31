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Jaylen Brown’s Injury Addressed Before 76ers-Knicks Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After making a shocking appearance on the Philadelphia 76ers‘ injury report, Jaylen Brown ended up missing the action against the New York Knicks.

The superstar forward is dealing with a knee injury and saw himself downgraded from questionable to doubtful, and eventually missing the NBA Cup group game on Friday.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers driives to the rim during the third quarte ragainst the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before Friday’s game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed Jaylen Brown’s sudden setback, explaining how the injury came about:

“He reported soreness after the game in Indy. Wasn’t able to go through shootaround today,” Nurse told reporters, via Sixers Wire.

When the Sixers released their initial injury report, Brown was listed as questionable due to knee soreness. When it was evident that Brown had a slim chance of playing, due to his doubtful status, a more detailed status was revealed.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Jaylen Brown has a more specific diagnosis, in addition to being downgraded to doubtful,” Chris Hine of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote. “He has the same designation as Jabari Walker, left knee patellar tendinopathy.”

Nurse clarified that while the two players’ diagnoses are similar, they are “certainly different” setbacks. Walker has been out for roughly one week of action so far. Don’t use that as a possible timetable for Brown.

It’s unclear when he’ll be back.

Jaylen Brown’s 76ers Season

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After getting traded to the 76ers from the Boston Celtics, Brown was joining one of the most star-studded starting fives in the NBA.

Obviously, his numbers have taken a dip, but he remains quite productive when on the court.

In five games, Brown was shooting 44.2% from the field and hitting on 40.9% of his threes, averaging 20.6 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Brown was coming down with 6.6 rebounds per game, and dishing out 4.2 assists per game. He also averaged 1.2 steals on the defensive end.

The 76ers will be back on the court on Saturday night to face the Charlotte Hornets. The team has yet to label Brown’s status for that game so far.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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