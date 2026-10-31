Jaylen Brown’s Injury Addressed Before 76ers-Knicks Game

After making a shocking appearance on the Philadelphia 76ers‘ injury report, Jaylen Brown ended up missing the action against the New York Knicks.

The superstar forward is dealing with a knee injury and saw himself downgraded from questionable to doubtful, and eventually missing the NBA Cup group game on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed Jaylen Brown’s sudden setback, explaining how the injury came about:

“He reported soreness after the game in Indy. Wasn’t able to go through shootaround today,” Nurse told reporters, via Sixers Wire.

When the Sixers released their initial injury report, Brown was listed as questionable due to knee soreness. When it was evident that Brown had a slim chance of playing, due to his doubtful status, a more detailed status was revealed.

“Jaylen Brown has a more specific diagnosis, in addition to being downgraded to doubtful,” Chris Hine of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote. “He has the same designation as Jabari Walker, left knee patellar tendinopathy.”

Nurse clarified that while the two players’ diagnoses are similar, they are “certainly different” setbacks. Walker has been out for roughly one week of action so far. Don’t use that as a possible timetable for Brown.

It’s unclear when he’ll be back.

Jaylen Brown’s 76ers Season

After getting traded to the 76ers from the Boston Celtics, Brown was joining one of the most star-studded starting fives in the NBA.

Obviously, his numbers have taken a dip, but he remains quite productive when on the court.

In five games, Brown was shooting 44.2% from the field and hitting on 40.9% of his threes, averaging 20.6 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Brown was coming down with 6.6 rebounds per game, and dishing out 4.2 assists per game. He also averaged 1.2 steals on the defensive end.

The 76ers will be back on the court on Saturday night to face the Charlotte Hornets. The team has yet to label Brown’s status for that game so far.