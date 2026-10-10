Jaylen Brown Injury Rumor Spreads After 76ers Scare: What We Know

Philadelphia 76ers fans looking for information about Jaylen Brown’s injury status have reason to be confused.

A Facebook post from Box Score PH circulated on October 9, claiming Brown would miss the entire 2026-27 NBA season after suffering a knee injury against the Brooklyn Nets.

There is no credible reporting confirming that claim. While Brown was involved in an alarming collision with teammate Joel Embiid during Philadelphia’s October 8 preseason game, he continued playing and finished with a team-high 18 points.

The misleading Facebook post has attracted hundreds of reactions and comments, while Google Trends data shows increased search interest in Brown’s injury status.

So, what actually happened?

Is Jaylen Brown Injured? What Happened Against the Nets

Brown experienced a genuine injury scare during the first half of Philadelphia’s 114-108 preseason loss to Brooklyn.

According to Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports, Embiid was battling Nets center Moritz Wagner for rebounding position when he fell backward into Brown.

The collision sent Brown to the floor, where he appeared to grab his right knee. Video of the incident circulated on social media, generating concern about the Sixers’ newly acquired star.

However, Brown eventually got up and continued playing.

Brown logged 24 minutes, finishing with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists. He shot 5-of-9 from the field and made all seven of his free throws.

His performance was particularly encouraging given the circumstances.

Brown did not just return to the floor. He finished as Philadelphia’s leading scorer.

Is Jaylen Brown Out for the Season? Facebook Claim Doesn’t Hold Up

Despite what one widely circulated Facebook post suggests, Brown has not been ruled out for the 2026-27 season.

The post, published by Box Score PH, declared that Brown would miss the entire campaign because of a knee injury suffered against Brooklyn.

But the claim is unsupported by the available evidence.

There has been no confirmed diagnosis of a season-ending knee injury, and Brown’s participation following the collision directly contradicts the impression that he suffered an immediately debilitating injury.

The distinction matters. A player experiencing an injury scare is not the same as a player receiving a serious medical diagnosis.

The Sixers have not announced that Brown will miss the season.

Jaylen Brown’s Next Game Against the Celtics

Brown’s next opportunity to take the floor comes with a particularly interesting storyline.

Philadelphia faces the Boston Celtics on Saturday, October 10, in a preseason matchup against Brown’s former team.

However, his participation is uncertain for reasons unrelated to the Facebook claim.

According to the Boston Globe, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse indicated that Brown, Embiid, LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey would likely play in only one of Philadelphia’s final two preseason contests.

ESPN subsequently reported that Saturday probably would not be that game.

That means Brown could sit out against Boston without it indicating any setback from Thursday’s collision.

For a Philadelphia team trying to develop chemistry between Brown, James, Embiid, Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, the preseason is about preparation rather than maximizing playing time.

And after Thursday’s scare, the biggest takeaway for Sixers fans is considerably more encouraging than the viral Facebook headline suggests: Brown finished the game, and no season-ending injury has been confirmed.