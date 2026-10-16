Jaylen Brown’s MVP Comments To Lil Baby Fuel Jayson Tatum Speculation

Jaylen Brown’s conversation with Lil Baby covered the emotions behind his move from Boston to Philadelphia. But his explanation of what winning MVP honors meant to him has prompted speculation about former Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum.

“Even after that that, I told everybody that like ‘it mattered way more to some people than it ever mattered to me’,” Brown said. “So when I won you could see on my face that I was shocked.”

Brown explained that individual recognition never drove his approach. He said he would have reacted the same way had another player received the award, then offered a comparison that has fueled the Tatum interpretation.

“But that don’t always be the case, when the shoe was on the other foot,” Brown told Lil Baby.

Brown did not identify Tatum in the supplied remarks or explicitly accuse his former teammate of resenting his success. That distinction matters as the conversation attracts attention. His comments describe differing attitudes toward awards without identifying whose reaction he questioned.

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Jaylen Brown explains why the Bill Russell connection mattered

Brown also discussed a different part of receiving Finals MVP recognition: the person whose name the trophy carries.

“So to get that award, and it’s named after Bill Russell, the Bill Russell Finals MVP, and Bill Russell is someone that lived in Boston that dealt with a lot of bullshit when he was here,” Brown said.

He pointed to Russell’s willingness to defend his beliefs despite the treatment he encountered in Boston.

That portion of the conversation gave Brown’s explanation another dimension. While he downplayed the importance of collecting individual honors, he separately acknowledged the significance of Russell’s name and experience.

Brown spent his first decade in the NBA with Boston after the Celtics selected him third overall in 2016. He departed with five All-Star selections, a championship, and a Finals MVP award.

His final Boston season also brought personal milestones. With Tatum unavailable, Brown averaged career bests of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while helping the Celtics reach 56 victories. He described that season as his most enjoyable, which contributed to his surprise when Boston traded him.

Brown details emotional Boston exit and Philadelphia outlook

Brown told Lil Baby that accepting the trade required several emotional adjustments, per Yahoo.

“Like, first I was pissed off. I threw my phone across the room, like I was pissed, I was hot, you know what I mean?” he said.

Anger eventually gave way to distance and excitement. Returning to Boston brought sadness back into the process before Brown reached his current mindset.

“So I just feel like I went through so many different phases over the last couple months,” he said.

Brown recognized that a trade could happen, but his production and enjoyment of the previous season had left him expecting a different outcome. He has also credited Boston with helping shape him.

Philadelphia fans have already seen an early glimpse of his scoring. Brown totaled 22 points in his first home preseason appearance, doing much of that work against New York’s starters.

“I’m happy to be here and it’s an honor,” Brown said afterward.

His first trip back to Boston since the deal comes January 21. For now, his stated priority centers on Philadelphia.

“I’m going to leave it all out on the floor and I’m here to win. I want to win.”