With four games in the bag, the Philadelphia 76ers should be feeling pretty good about themselves.

Although their most recent game against the Detroit Pistons resulted in a loss, the Sixers still started the season with a 3-1 record.

On Monday, October 26, the NBA announced that Tyrese Maxey was also the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

76ers Star LeBron James Celebrates Tyrese Maxey’s Big News

Sharing the spotlight with Memphis Grizzlies standout Ty Jerome, Tyrese Maxey becomes the first Player of the Week from the East.

The 25-year-old guard was on the floor for the first four games of the Sixers’ season, clocking in for an average of 37.8 minutes per game.

So far, Maxey is impressing the league, and his superstar teammate, LeBron James.

“YESSIR!!!!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿,” James wrote on Instagram, while resharing the the Sixers’ official announcement of the news.

Tyrese Maxey’s 2026-2027 NBA Season So Far

When the 76ers opened up the season against the New York Knicks, Maxey checked in for just under 40 minutes. He shot 47.4% from the field, scoring 28 points.

The veteran star also dished out five assists, while continuing to play a point guard role next to the team’s star acquisitions.

Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Maxey exceeded 30 points for the first time this season, notching his season-high of six assists and shooting over 50% from the field.

Then, over the next two games, Maxey led the team in scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons.

Through four games, Maxey has posted averages of 28.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks.