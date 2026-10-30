The NBA Cup group stage begins for LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, October 30.

First up on the list: the New York Knicks.

Considering the NBA hit the Sixers with a back-to-back set, which will conclude on Saturday, it feels obvious for the team to prioritize night one.

After all, the game has a little more weight to it as it contributes to tournament play. Therefore, the 76ers aren’t planning to rest the superstar forward, LeBron James.

76ers Make LeBron James Decision Before NBA Cup Game vs Knicks

When the 76ers released their injury report on Thursday night, the team had quite a few names listed, including the recently added Jaylen Brown.

As for LeBron James? He was not a part of the list, which is a sign the Sixers could roll him out for Friday’s game, but sit him on Saturday,

Last weekend, the Sixers fired up their first back-to-back of the season. It was two home matchups, starting with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Although the 76ers rolled out Joel Embiid for night one, LeBron got his first game off.

On night two, James was back in uniform, while Embiid remained on the bench against the Detroit Pistons. As a result of Embiid getting the night off, LeBron’s plate was full as his role changed. A lack of center depth called for James to play the five.

Not only did the plan fail to work out, as the 76ers suffered their first loss of the year, but James made it clear that he’s not a sustainable center option for Philadelphia long-term. If all goes as expected, the 76ers won’t run with that plan on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

LeBron James’ 76ers Debut So Far

Center concerns aside, James has played a solid four-game stretch for the Sixers so far.

Seeing the court for 33.3 minutes per game, the star forward has posted averages of 15.5 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game.

LeBron is struggling with his shooting, making just 42.6% of his shots from the field, and knocking down 23.1% of his threes, but his playmaking has been as good as advertised so far.

On Friday, James and the 76ers will continue to roll with a game against the Knicks at 7:30 PM ET.