76ers Will Be Without A Few Key Players in LeBron James’ Team Debut

Philadelphia 76ers fans have been waiting since July 26 for the team debut of LeBron James. Thursday night will be the first time that the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer suits up for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He is set to play in the 76ers’ second preseason game as they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said.

It will mark a new era for James as he joins his fourth franchise.

Philadelphia also announced that five players will not suit up against the Nets. The list includes Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, Ariel Kukporti, and Tacko Fall, says Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.

76ers’ New-Look Starting Five Looking to Play in First Half vs. Nets

In Philadelphia’s second preseason game, they will get their first look at the new starting five. This includes Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid.

However, this group is expected to receive a limited workload in the contest.

“Not too much of a run tonight,” says Dave McMenamin. “Probably only see those guys play in the first half.”

The ESPN insider also said the 76ers expect the home preseason finale to be the game where this exciting starting five plays into the second half. This will take place on Oct. 16 against the Boston Celtics.

76ers Lose Ariel Hukporti For The Rest of 2026-27

The Philadelphia 76ers will already be down one seven-footer for the rest of the 2026-27 season.

In the 76ers’ first preseason game of the new campaign, Ariel Hukporti left the contest with an apparent non-contract injury. Initial reports suggested an Achilles injury.

These reports came true. After going through an MRI, the 24-year-old center was diagnosed with a complete tear of his right Achilles tendon. Hukporti underwent successful surgery to address the setback, but will be sidelined for the entire 2026-27 season, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

The 2024 second-round pick signed a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the 76ers this offseason. He did so after spending his first two seasons with the New York Knicks.

As for the 76ers’ now-depleted center depth, head coach Nick Nurse said Dean Wade and LeBron James could be small-ball options at the position.