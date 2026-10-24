76ers Star LeBron James Makes Announcement Before Bucks Game

LeBron James is turning his latest obsession into another opportunity for children in his hometown.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, the Philadelphia 76ers star revealed plans for a golf center near House Three Thirty in Akron, Ohio. James said the project will give children access to a sport he did not feel was available to him growing up.

The announcement arrives with a separate question surrounding his basketball schedule: James is officially ruled out for Philadelphia’s October 24 game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of low back/sciatica management.

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LeBron James Reveals Plans for Akron Golf Center

James shared the development more than an hour into a golf video built around a challenge to break 100.

“Being a Black kid growing up in Akron, we didn’t feel like, you know, the access to the game of golf was provided for us,” James said.

He then announced that his foundation is developing an I Promise golf center, which he identified as the Strive for Greatness golf center, near House Three Thirty.

“Gives our kids access to the game of golf,” James said. “Give our kids access to the love of golf if they want to go out and play it and enjoy it.”

James did not give an opening date in that announcement. He described the project as being developed, making it a future addition to the foundation’s work in Akron.

The video also gave his round a financial incentive. James said breaking 100 and beating his playing partner, Randy, would trigger a $1 million donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation. If Randy beat James and broke 100, the donation would be $1.5 million.

Neither accomplished the goal. James promised to continue the challenge, leaving the donation targets as stakes for the series rather than money earned during this round.

The center adds another piece to James’ expanding involvement in golf. The PGA Tour previously announced a partnership with his foundation for an invitational at Firestone Country Club on July 6-7, 2027. That event was already public before this video.

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Bucks?

James is out for the Sixers’ October 24 home game against Milwaukee

Philadelphia’s initial injury report listed James with low back/sciatica management. Saturday begins a back-to-back, with the Sixers facing Detroit on Sunday.

James had already acknowledged discussions about his weekend workload.

“There’s been conversations,” James said. “We’ll manage it properly to see what the weekend looks like.”

Joel Embiid was absent from the initial injury report for Milwaukee after saying he would play only one of the weekend’s two games. That gives Philadelphia a separate availability decision to manage alongside James’ status.