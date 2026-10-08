76ers Star LeBron James Playing News Revealed Before Nets Game

The wait for LeBron James appears to be nearly over for Philadelphia 76ers fans.

James is reportedly expected to make his preseason debut with Philadelphia on Thursday, October 8, when the Sixers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, multiple sources indicate that James will play against Brooklyn, marking his first preseason appearance since signing with Philadelphia in July.

And the four-time NBA champion won’t be the only star making an anticipated return to the lineup.

Head coach Nick Nurse reportedly intends to play his entire projected starting five, including James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe.

The starters are expected to see limited minutes, potentially playing only the first half. That would still offer Sixers fans their first look at the complete starting unit against another NBA team.

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Nets?

James is expected to play Thursday against Brooklyn, according to the report, although official confirmation of his availability is still pending.

The 41-year-old sat out Philadelphia’s preseason opener against the New York Knicks on October 5, as did Embiid and Maxey.

The Sixers hardly missed a beat, defeating the defending NBA champions 120-97 behind an impressive Philadelphia debut from Brown.

The former Boston Celtics star scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting in just 17 minutes, while Edgecombe contributed 12 points and seven assists.

But Thursday represents something different.

James, Embiid and Maxey are expected to join Brown and Edgecombe on the floor, allowing Nurse to begin evaluating a starting unit featuring four established stars and one of the NBA’s promising young guards.

James already participated alongside his new teammates during Philadelphia’s October 3 public scrimmage, but the Brooklyn game would provide the team’s first opportunity to evaluate that full lineup against outside competition.

Sixers Expected to Unveil Full Starting Lineup vs. Brooklyn

Philadelphia’s projected starting five is among the most intriguing in basketball entering the 2026-27 season.

Projected 76ers starting lineup

PG – Tyrese Maxey

SG – VJ Edgecombe

SF – Jaylen Brown

PF – LeBron James

C – Joel Embiid

The lineup combines James’ playmaking with Embiid’s interior scoring, Maxey’s explosiveness and Brown’s two-way versatility.

Edgecombe, meanwhile, offers athleticism, perimeter defense and the ability to contribute without requiring the offense to run through him.

Finding the right balance between those players will be one of Nurse’s biggest challenges.

James and Brown joined Philadelphia during the offseason, dramatically changing the team’s offensive hierarchy.

And although Philadelphia already showed encouraging chemistry during its public scrimmage, preseason competition offers a more meaningful test of how the five players fit together.

Even a short stint against Brooklyn should give Nurse valuable information about spacing, defensive assignments and which players will initiate the offense.

Thursday’s matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, with the game available on NBA League Pass.

Philadelphia opens its regular season against the Knicks on October 20.

If Thursday goes according to plan, Nurse will finally get a look at his entire starting lineup before that much more consequential trip to New York.