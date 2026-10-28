LeBron James Says One Role ‘Not Sustainable’ With the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have experimented with their new starting five quite a bit already. With LeBron James and Jaylen Brown now on the roster, the offense hasn’t been smooth at all times. There are points in the game when players are still feeling out their roles.

One role that James has played from time to time is a small-ball center. He usually plays that role when Joel Embiid is out of the game. While James knows he can play that role, he admitted that it’s not a sustainable one in long stretches moving forward.

LeBron James Knows It’s Not Smart to Play Center for the 76ers Long-Term

Speaking in the locker room after a loss against the Pistons, James acknowledged that while he can play center, it’s not smart for him to do so long-term for the Sixers.

Well, we have an MVP over there. “I’m not here to have a sustainable role at the five. We have Joel Embiid on the team, so I don’t see it being a sustainable role. But it’s a role that we know that we can tap into if we need it. I know I can play one through five, offensively and defensively, if needed.”

James has always been one of the most versatile players in the NBA. His size allows him to switch and play one through five defensively without issue. At his current age, though, he understands that playing center for long periods of time could be a problem.

Embiid has struggled to stay on the court in his career. Last season, he played only 38 games. He has already missed one game, and James started at center. That is the only game that Philadelphia has lost so far this season, as it was that game against Detroit.

LeBron James Has Fit In Well In Philadelphia

Despite a lot of moving pieces, James has fit in well with Philly. His ability to pass the ball and still get a bucket when needed has been impressive. So far this season, he is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. However, his shooting percentage has taken a dive, as he is making just 42.9 percent of his shots.

That lack of shot-making is why the 76ers currently have the fifth-worst offensive rating in the league. Yet, they still have a 3-1 record because of the defense. James knows that starting games at center isn’t conducive to maintaining a top-five defensive rating.

The 76ers got James and Brown to help take the pressure off Embiid. It’s inevitable for him to miss games, so they wanted to bring in guys who can help win games when he is off the court. It’s too small a sample size to determine if that will work.

Right now, the 76ers are still one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference at the end of the year.